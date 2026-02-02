This Trade Offer Gets Giannis Antetokounmpo to Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the rest of the league are approaching the trade deadline as a chance to improve the roster going into the home stretch of the season.

Out of everyone in the league, the biggest name that has been swirling in rumors is Milwaukee Bucks star, Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak has been named in reports about unhappiness with the team's direction and the Bucks may look to hit the reset button by trading him. The Cavs are an unlikely destination for Antetokounmpo, but ESPN listed them as a possible team that could trade for him.

In the deal, Giannis and his brother Thanasis go to Cleveland while Milwaukee gets Lonzo Ball, Evan Mobley, a 2031 first-round pick, and Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson. The Nets acquire Max Strus from the Cavs as well as two pick swaps in 2030 and 2032.

"Mobley, who won Defensive Player of the Year and made All-NBA last season at age 23, has been the centerpiece of Cleveland's future," ESPN insider Kevin Pelton wrote. "With the Cavaliers' present looking shakier, would the club consider trading him to pair Antetokounmpo with fellow All-NBA first-team selection Donovan Mitchell?

"Because Cleveland is currently over the second luxury tax apron and has no player making as much as Antetokounmpo, a legal trade requires the team to shed at least $14 million in salary. The Cavaliers would accomplish that here by sending Strus to Brooklyn, which can take back more money using cap space. Milwaukee would end up with two players on expiring contracts (Ball has a team option for 2026-27), an unprotected first-round pick in 2031 and a new anchor in Mobley."

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks on during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Giannis Trade Could Happen For Cavaliers

This would be a tough call for the Cavaliers. They sense that the championship window could be closing, so swapping out Mobley for Antetokounmpo gives them a chance to win sooner. Antetokounmpo is an upgrade from Mobley for this season, but the latter is a defensive player of the year candidate for the next 5-10 years, so it's a fair trade on both sides, but it may not be the best deal for Cleveland to make.

It would take a lot for the Cavs to move off from Mobley, and this is the type of deal that could be worth it. But it's hard to tell how much the Cavs would improve from this trade, especially in the middle of the season. Therefore, it's a deal that shouldn't be done in the long run.

In the meantime, the Cavs are back in action on Wednesday when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET inside the Intuit Dome.