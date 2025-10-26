Three Cavs x-factors to watch during home opener against the Bucks
The Cleveland Cavaliers return home for the first time this season, hosting the Milwaukee Bucks, who could be without a key player tonight.
The Cavs split their first two games of the season. A 119-111 loss to the Knicks was followed by a 131-124 victory at the Nets.
They face a Bucks side, perfect at 2-0 thus far, with a 133-120 win over the Washington Wizards and a narrow 122-116 victory over the Toronto Raptors.
But Milwaukee will be sweating on the availability of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is questionable for tonight’s clash with a toe problem, a major plus for the Cavs, who aim for back-to-back wins.
Offensive contributions from Donovan Mitchell (33ppg, 5apg, 57.3% FG), Sam Merrill (20.5ppg, 3.0apg) and Evan Mobley (17.5ppg, 8.0rpg) will be top of the Bucks’ scouting report, but for the Cavs, they will also rely on x-factors ahead of the marquee battle.
JARRETT ALLEN
Jarrett Allen was ruthless in Cleveland’s win over the Nets. He was aggressive, defensively, and effective on the offensive end, posting 22 points on 8-for-11 shooting, six boards and four assists—a perfect recovery from his game on the opening night against the Knicks.
With the Cavs at home and the possibility of Antetokounmpo being absent, it may launch Allen into a breakout game by being dominant inside, crashing the boards and being more aggressive on both ends of the floor.
JAYLON TYSON
Once De’Andre Hunter returns to the lineup, Jaylon Tyson’s minutes will more than likely shrink. But until then, this game will be another opportunity for the 22-year-old to prove that he can handle a heavier workload, even when Hunter returns to the fold.
But the coaching staff have faith in Tyson, having recently exercised the player’s third-year option. The first game at home this season will be a good chance for Tyson to show coach Kenny Atkinson that he is worthy of more minutes.
LONZO BALL
Offensively, Lonzo Ball hasn’t started his Cavs career brightly, with poor shooting performances in his opening two games. Despite that, his strengths lie in his tremendous, jaw-dropping passing ability, where he has dished 14 assists - impressive stats even for a starter, let alone a bench player.
Ball certainly has the talent to rectify his shooting, where he is a combined 1-for-11 from the field heading into the Bucks game. On a team where the offensive load isn’t reliant on him, and with this just their third game of 82, he will be allowed time. Could home comforts be the start?