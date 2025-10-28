Three lessons from Cleveland Cavs opening week
The 2025-26 NBA season is officially in full swing.
Let’s reflect on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ first week of basketball and see what lessons we can take.
Donovan Mitchell is still special
Donovan Mitchell has addressed any concerns you might have had about the lack of Darius Garland to start the season. He’s carried the Cavaliers' offense in his co-star’s absence, scoring 30+ points in three of four games so far.
Mitchell has made it look easy. Only Austin Reaves and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have scored more points than him through the first week of the NBA season.
He’s done it while shooting above 56% from the field and 70% from inside two-point range. That's better than Giannis Antetokounmpo.
It hasn’t been perfect. Mitchell isn’t dishing the ball the same way that Garland would, racking up 16 turnovers to just 16 assists. But the offense is relying heavily on Mitchell to do what he does best: get buckets. The Cavs' offensive rating is +16.2 when Mitchell is on the floor. That’s the highest of anyone on the roster.
We can expect Mitchell to find a healthier balance between scoring and distributing once Garland returns. For now, he’s been on a heater that has been absolutely necessary given the circumstances.
Evan Mobley is a work in progress
The Cavs understand that Evan Mobley’s progression into becoming a volume scorer is their golden ticket to the NBA Finals. This team likely won’t reach its ceiling if Mobley doesn’t hit his.
This means force-feeding Mobley the ball and allowing him to work through some kinks. He has to get comfortable carrying a heavier offensive load. The more reps under his belt, the more comfortable he’ll get.
I’d judge Mobley on a possession-by-possession basis through four games. Sometimes, he looks dominant when scoring in the paint or spraying three-pointers. Other times, his handle feels too loose – or he seems unprepared for the defensive attention he is now garnering.
Nearly half of Mobley’s field goal attempts this season have been three-pointers. That’s encouraging if you’re someone who wants Mobley to shoot with confidence. But… It’s likely tilting the scales too far in one direction. Mobley is an elite paint scorer and should spend more time there than anyone else.
All this to say, it’s a work in progress. Darius Garland’s eventual debut should help to adjust Mobley’s shot diet. But Mobley has been more good than bad, overall. He’s adjusting to a new role. This is something we’ll have to monitor as the season goes on.
This bench will be different
Last year, Cleveland’s bench was led by a run-and-gun unit that would blitz teams from beyond the three-point line. Players like Ty Jerome, De’Andre Hunter and Sam Merrill helped the Cavalier bench lead all second units in three-point shooting.
That won’t be the case this season. Cleveland’s bench is currently 19th in three-point makes and doesn’t really have the personnel to change this. That’s intentional. The Cavs aren’t looking to rely on three-point shooting as much as they did last season. Additions such as Lonzo Ball and Larry Nance Jr. serve this purpose.
Kenny Atkinson has challenged his role players to step up defensively. Players like Jaylon Tyson and Craig Porter Jr. are being asked to apply full-court ball pressure, while the Cavs as a whole are picking up much further into the backcourt than last season.
Now, the early results haven't been great. This bench is struggling to find its groove with massively negative net ratings across the board. But a sample size of four games is too small to conclude anything. How this team is trying to play is more important right now.
The Cavs are hoping to re-establish themselves as a defensive powerhouse. This tonal shift from the bench reflects that. We'll see if they can build on a strong performance against the Detroit Pistons and bring this dream to life.