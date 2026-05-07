Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons Game 2 Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

Game 1 was not as bad as it seemed. Yes. the Cavaliers lost the game, but it was not a bad loss. Mistakes were made that are easily fixable. Turnovers were the main culprit. James Harden’s turnovers, specifically.

Although Harden had seven turnovers in Game 1, he tried to make up for it in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points to make the game a lot closer than it had been. Harden has the most turnovers this playoffs with 43 and sits tied for fifth all-time in playoff turnovers with 633.

Detroit was able to turn 19 turnovers into 31 points as they won the game 111-101 to take a 1-0 series lead.

This game also showed that Cavs fans shouldn't be scared. Cleveland outscored Detroit in the second half and had the game tied with six minutes left.

Some of the things the team needs to work on beyond turnovers, fouling. The difference in free throws taken between Detroit and Cleveland was poor. Jarett Allen picked up three fouls early into the game and then did not touch the court for long periods beyond that point.

Going into Game 2, the team is still confident in their ability to win on the road compared to the last series with Toronto, where it seemed like they felt they were always going to lose on the road.

With the way he has played since the end of the Raptors series, a consideration of adding Jaylon Tyson to the starting lineup after his defensive stops on Cade Cunningham could help out.

Where to watch the Cavs at Pistons game?

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Pistons: Kevin Huerter is out.

Cavs: Sam Merrill is questionable.

Potential Starting Lineups

Pistons

Cade Cunningham

Ausar Thompson

Duncan Robinson

Tobias Harris

Jalen Duren

Cavs

James Harden

Donovan Mitchell

Jaylon Tyson

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Cavaliers at Pistons predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Pistons -3.5

O/U: 215.5

Best Bet: Donovan Mitchell over 30 PTS. +215

Cavaliers 113, Pistons 107: Fouls and turnovers are the only thing you need to improve upon. Jarrett Allen avoiding early foul trouble will help with part of this problem.

Allen guarding Jalen Duren for most of the game was needed after he dominated right at the end to give Detroit that lead at the end of the game. Allen can bring some rebounding trouble to Duren more often during the night.

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