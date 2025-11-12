Three things to watch for as the Cavaliers deal with injuries against the Miami Heat

Just days after suffering a heartbreaking 140-138 loss to the Miami Heat in overtime, the Cavaliers will be taking them on once again in Miami.

This time will be different for Cleveland, as a slew of injuries have severely limited who is available for the game. Darius Garland has re-injured his toe, Max Strus is still out, and now Donovan Mitchell, Jaylon Tyson and Evan Mobley are all listed as out of the game, and Larry Nance Jr. listed as questionable.

It’ll be a tough task for the Cavaliers to come away with a win, but here are three things to watch for during the game.

1. Will it be Jarrett Allen or De’Andre Hunter running the offense?

In a game like this, it’s going to be up to the few stars remaining to lead the team. This game will be a great exercise to see who the Cavs try to go to, and who opposing teams put their focus on.

Allen is a former All-Star and a reliable member of the team's front court. He’s averaging 15 points and seven boards a night, while being a high-caliber contributor on defense.

Allen has been the guy under pressure in Cleveland for a while now. Ever since Mobley’s emergence, Allen has been the go-to for trade talk. Despite this, he’s always been a consistent threat who has been known to show up in important regular season games. Time will tell if he can do it again.

Meanwhile, Hunter is the rising star in Cleveland. He averages 19 points per game, often being the second or third option on a nightly basis. It would make sense if Hunter faces tougher defenders tonight, so it’ll be interesting to see how he adjusts.

2. How many minutes will Lonzo Ball play?

It’s no secret the Cavaliers have been conservative with their use of Lonzo Ball. After dealing with serious injuries over the past two seasons, people hold their breath every time he leaves the ground or takes a hard foul.

Now, he’s projected to start against Miami with limited depth behind him. That’s not saying there is no depth, guys like Craig Porter Jr. and rookie Tyrese Proctor should be ready to go.

But if this is a tight game once again, the Cavs will need the best players on the court. It’ll be interesting to see if Ball can step up in that kind of situation.

Ball also hasn’t been the most productive so far this season. He averages just five points and five assists a night. This could be the game that really gets him going if he’s able to find a rhythm.

3. Will the deep bench pieces be able to contribute?

Players will get in today that have had their numbers called a limited number of times this season.

Guys like Proctor, Thomas Bryant, Luke Travers and Nae’Qwan Tomlin will likely get a chance to play serious minutes tonight. It’ll be a chance to show off Cleveland’s depth, and potentially earn some more minutes in the regular rotation.

It’ll be interesting to see which players Kenny Atkinson calls on, and just how many minutes they’ll get. With so many injuries in Cleveland right now, any combination of players can find their way on the court.