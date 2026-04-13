Top Takeaways From Cleveland Cavaliers' Win Over Washington Wizards

The Cleveland Cavaliers picked up their 52nd and final regular-season win of the year with a 130-117 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Every Cavalier but one ended the night in double figures, including all three of Cleveland's two-way players. Washington wing Jamir Watkins who earned a team-high 24 points, joined two other Wizards who logged 20 points or more.

Cleveland officially locked in the Toronto Raptors as its first-round playoff matchup.

Toronto jumped up to the five seed with a win over the Brooklyn Nets that paired with losses from the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic. Cleveland will tip off its first playoff game against the Raptors at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday in Rocket Arena. The game can be streamed on Prime Video.

Apr 12, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tyrese Proctor (24) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Career Highs for the Bench Guys

With a number of players listed as inactive, including every one of the Cavs' big four, the bench crew got a chance to shine before they officially tied the bow on Cleveland's third 50-win year in four tries.

Forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin earned a career-high 26 points in his third start of the year while knocking down four of his eight tries from the 3-point line, according to a Sunday tweet from Cavs Notes.

Guard Tyrese Proctor, one of a trio of recent Cavs selections with the 49th pick in the NBA Draft, would tack on career highs in points, rebounds and assists as he took a starring role off the bench. His near triple-double was highlighted by eight assists, which showcased his quick decision-making as he quickly recovered from missed shots or dumped the ball off to perimeter shooters.

The two-way trio of Tristan Enaruna, Olivier Sarr and Riley Minix earned a combined 37 points in the battle of the benches. Enaruna led the three with 15 as he continued to be a threat off the ball with expert cuts and movement at the perimeter. The former Cleveland State star added three assists and steals, both highs for his young NBA career, as he took point on a few fastbreaks that kept the Cavs flying forward in their dominant first-half run.

Cleveland's depth, along with its 3-point shooting, will be key in taking down the Raptors in the first round of its playoff run. The Cavs and Raptors both rank towards the bottom of the league in bench points per game, while the Cavs rank eight spots ahead of the Raptors at 13th place in the NBA in 3-point percentage.