Even at 41 years young, LeBron James will still be a highlight of free agency as he enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, giving him the power to control his own destiny.

Where things sit on Polymarket, LeBron is favored to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers, which strengthened even more with a report from NBA insider Brian Windhorst pushing the narrative.

James' chances of remaining in LA jumped 10 points to 59% while the Cleveland Cavaliers percentage dropped from 41% to 21%. Other notable drops include the Golden State Warriors, who went from 26% to 13%, and the Houston Rockets, who went from a massive 45% to just 8%.

LeBron James Next Team - Polymarket

Los Angeles Lakers 59%

Cleveland Cavaliers 21%

Golden State Warriors 13%

Miami Heat 10%

Houston Rockets 8%

Los Angeles Clippers 4%

The report from Windhorst states that James and his representation are awaiting the Lakers to approach him and get things started with not only an offer, but a contending plan for the season. On his podcast “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective,” he stated:

"They need to come to LeBron and say, 'LeBron, here's what we wanna offer and why,'" Windhorst said. "It's not just about the actual dollars. It's about the respect that you want to show and to say, 'Listen, if we want you to take a pay cut to whatever it's gonna be, this is what we're gonna do with the money. We're gonna chase these guys.'"

James has made it clear that he’s looking to contend for his fifth title with whatever time he has left in the NBA.

Is Cleveland An Option?

As long as LeBron is still in the league, Cleveland, his hometown, will always be an option to land his services. James brought the city their first title, and he’d love nothing more than to win his last for his hometown team.

It’s clear that at his age and at this stage of his career, LeBron does not command a super max contract, which would benefit Cleveland should he take a hometown discount to join them.

With the Cavs trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, they’ve also proven that they are ready to contend for another title with or without LeBron.

If You Can't Beat Them, Join Them (Warriors)

The Golden State Warriors are in a weird spot now, having missed the playoffs this season and in dire need of a reset. It’s no secret that LeBron James and Stephen Curry are close off the court. They’ve also seen what they can do playing with one another, winning a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics.

LeBron also has his fair share of history with the Warriors organization, with four straight NBA Finals matchups between the two from 2015 to 2018 when LeBron was with Cleveland. The Warriors won three of their four finals matchups.

Taking His Talents To South Beach….Again

The Miami Heat are always going to be connected to major stars as long as Pat Riley still runs the front office. LeBron is no stranger to Miami and the “Heat Culture” mentality, with two NBA MVPs and his first two NBA Championships coming with the team.

The familiarity between the two and the “no tanking” mentality that is infused in the water in Miami make for a good recipe, should LeBroin want to revisit an old, but successful situation.

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