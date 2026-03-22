What Donovan Mitchell Said After the Cavaliers’ Narrow Win Over Pelicans

It wasn't a pretty night, but the Cleveland Cavaliers got the job done.

On Saturday, March 21, the Cavaliers, led by a late-game surge, defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, 111–106. Continuing a recent trend, Cleveland once again had to claw back from a sizable deficit, trailing 88–76 entering the final quarter.

The combination of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden helped push the team over the edge, as they posted a total of 47 points.

When reflecting on the win, Mitchell kept his thoughts on it straightforward. He said Cleveland's going to have some ugly games down the stretch of the season, especially considering the roster changes made at the NBA Trade Deadline.

“The biggest thing at this time of the year is to stack wins," Mitchell said. "They’re not gonna be pretty. We have things to clean up, obviously, but these types of games prepare us for what we’re about to have. You’re not gonna go into the playoffs blowing teams out.

"It’s gonna be close games no matter who we’re playing…we have to find ways to execute, and that’s what we did.”

Donovan Mitchell With James Harden Postgame After Comeback Win vs Pelicans:



“[0:52] The biggest thing at this time of the year is to stack wins. They’re not gonna be pretty. We have things to obviously clean up but these type of games prepare us for what we’re about to have.… pic.twitter.com/ghQrvrz6kG — Dylan🔮🎆 (@dillybar2145__) March 22, 2026

Alongside Mitchell and Harden, the Cavaliers also saw a big performance from guard Sam Merrill, who finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Normally, he's known for his efficiency on the offensive end, but being able to make an impact on the glass helped the Cavaliers control the rebounding margin, 55-40.

Down the stretch of the game, defense also played a big role in the team being able to find the win.

"I keep saying the same thing, Harden said. "Our defense is going to be a determinist factor when we win games tonight. And defensively, we got stops in that fourth quarter. I don't know how many points they scored, but it felt like they didn't score a bunch.

"So credit to the guys that played in that fourth quarter."

Both forwards Dean Wade and Evan Mobley stepped up when the team needed them, underneath the glass and in the paint, combining for 13 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

There are plenty of things for Cleveland to continue cleaning up, but a win is a win, and at this point in the season, the team will take what it can get.

Settling in Following Roster Moves

Since the decision was made to move on from point guard Darius Garland and go all-in on contending for a title in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, Harden has been slowly but surely becoming more comfortable on the hardwood with the Cavaliers.

At the same time, the rest of the roster is beginning to settle in alongside him, with improved spacing and a better feel for offensive sets. Obviously, there are going to be bumps in the road like Mitchell said, but the more that Cleveland can work out the kinks now, the better they will be come playoff time.

Across 17 games in The Land, Harden is averaging 20.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists a game while shooting 49% from the field and 45% from beyond the arc. That kind of all-around production is helping the Cavaliers address multiple needs on both ends of the floor.

But while he is settling in nicely with Cleveland, Garland is doing the same in Los Angeles. He's averaging 21.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists on 49% from the field and 49% from deep.

It may not be a case anymore of who won the trade, but rather the storyline that both teams were able to get players that fit their organization's current timelines. Garland will help the Clippers continue to stay relevant moving forward, especially as they potentially begin a rebuilding period, while the combination of Harden and Mitchell attempts to lead the Cavaliers to the city's second NBA title.

Cleveland's coaching staff just has to continue to work different lineups with Harden to make sure that when the playoffs eventually arrive, every single player on the team has a bit of team chemistry with him on the court.