Travis Scott Hilariously Crashes James Harden’s Interview After First Win With Cavs

James Harden made his Cavaliers debut on Saturday night, resulting in a 132–126 win over the Kings. His Cleveland era has officially begun after being traded there from the Clippers last week before the deadline.

During his first post-game interview as a Cavalier, Harden’s answers were interrupted by a familiar, yet random face. Rapper Travis Scott, who grew up in the same town as Harden and is known to support the NBA star, crashed Harden and Donovon Mitchell’s interview in hilarious fashion.

“Not going to lie, we going to the yard. What are we doing? DM, JH, what the f---,” Scott yelled into the mic, leaving Mitchell and Harden laughing hysterically.

Travis Scott crashed James Harden's interview after Harden's first W with the Cavs 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/kA8T9O7Gow — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2026

That’s one way to make a statement in Cleveland.

Harden was much more serious when he talked to media in the locker room after the win. He reflected on his time in Los Angeles fondly. It sounds like there’s no bad blood between him and the Clippers organization.

“I think it was just amazing on both sides. Just being open and transparent with each other. I think it was the best move for both sides. And I think it worked out for both sides very well. I’m sure they’re happy where they are, they got some young talent, they got a couple picks. ... One of the best organizations that I’ve been in from top to bottom. From [owner Steve] Ballmer to [executive Lawrence] Frank. Everybody in the front office to all the coaching staff—[Head coach Ty] T-Lue, JVG [assistant coach Jeff Van Gundy], they helped me be the player that I am. And then my teammates, [Kawhi] holding it down, all the rest of the guys Big Zu [Ivica Zubac]. I’m appreciative of the opportunity and I’ll never forget it or take it for granted.”

James Harden on his trade from the Clippers:



“I think it was just amazing on both sides. Just being open and transparent with each other. It was the best move for both sides. And I think it worked out for both sides very well… One of the best organizations that I’ve been in… pic.twitter.com/5UyjpUsoXL — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) February 8, 2026

Harden was traded to the Clippers back in Oct. 2023. The team then had high hopes of securing its first championship title with Leonard and Paul George rounding out the power trio. Unfortunately, the team never made it past the opening round of the playoffs while Harden was there. The 11-time All-Star is hoping to finally win his long-awaited first title with the Cavaliers now.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated