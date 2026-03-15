What Max Strus Said After Impressive Showing in Season Debut for Cavaliers

Many hoped the Cleveland Cavaliers would move on from Max Strus, but he proved why he should remain with the team on Sunday.

In his season debut on Sunday, March 15, against the Dallas Mavericks, the sharpshooting guard came out and lit up the scoring column. After not playing all season while rehabbing from offseason surgery, Strus shot a staggering 7-of-9 from the field and 6-of-7 from beyond the arc for a total of 24 points. He also hauled in eight rebounds and dished out one assist in 23 minutes on the court.

When reflecting on his ability to sport the wine and gold for the first time in the 2025-26 NBA season, Strus was thankful.

"I felt the energy, and it was special just from the moment," He said after the game. "...It just goes to show you how much Cleveland loves their sports and how much they care. I am super grateful to Cleveland for that reason and play for this organization.

"I just love being here and I love playing for them."

Max Strus on Rocket Arena’s reaction to his return:



“I’m super grateful to be in Cleveland” pic.twitter.com/BMngCOcxwR — Tony Pesta (@Tony_Pesta) March 15, 2026

While it was an impressive showing, the Cavaliers unfortunately fell, 130-120. Even so, the contest provided an exciting glimpse into the team’s ceiling moving forward.

With Strus back and healthy, the Cavaliers can now say they have one of the most well-rounded teams in the NBA when everyone is on the court.

The Long-Awaited Return

It was an obviously emotional and exciting opportunity for Strus, as being out this long had to have been frustrating. Before undergoing surgery on a Jones Fracture back on his left foot in August, he was expected to serve a major role in the offense.

The previous season, he played in 50 games, starting 37, which gave him the chance to average 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 44.2% from the field and 38.6% from deep.

At times, Cleveland has missed his level of productivity, especially while dealing with other injuries. Superstar guard Donovan Mitchell, who's had to carry the team through struggles, was grateful to see his sharpshooter back on the court.

"To see him do what he did tonight is the same thing he's been doing in the past two and a half weeks," Mitchell said. "Y'all just haven't seen it. And that's the Max Strus we know. The shooting was there, but it was the little things. The tip outs, the two threes he hit back-to-back off of ours, and when he slips in the corner. Those are the things where the shots go in, you miss with him.

"It's great to see him back and make a bigger threat."

Strus's ability to be an off-ball three-point shooter, all while playing aggressively and physically under the hoop, makes him such a great addition back to the court for the Cavaliers. He's also just 6'5", but finds a way to impact the defensive side of the ball in creative ways.

As the playoffs near, he'll likely slowly ramp up his involvement with the rotation before potentially being thrust into the starting lineup. He should pair nicely with Mitchell and recently acquired veteran guard James Harden.