Expect Two Players' Roles to Look Very Different for Cavaliers in Game 4

The memories of the disastrous fourth quarter on Thursday night against the Toronto Raptors will linger for a bit, but the Cleveland Cavaliers now have to focus on the task at hand for Game 4 on Sunday, and for two players in particular, they need to show their true worth.

A 43-23 final period handed the Raptors a 126-104 win, fueled by a 16-0 run to start that quarter. It was unpleasant viewing if you were a Cavaliers fan, and it leaves the series nicely balanced with a pivotal clash on Sunday coming up.

James Harden led the way with 18 points for Cleveland, with Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus and Evan Mobley all chipping in with 15. But which two players will need to adjust their game plan ahead of Game 4?

Mitchell had an off night. It can’t happen again

With the game on a knife-edge heading into the fourth quarter, and the Cavaliers only down 83-81, Cleveland knew that they needed a strong fourth quarter to take a commanding 3-0 lead. They needed their superstar to shine and to silence a Raptors crowd that were vocal all night long.

They needed Donovan Mitchell. But he was unable to shine. Instead, he was a flicker that turned dark.

He had just four points in the final period, going 2-for-6 from the field, and he didn’t get to the foul line once. Worse still, he showed no aggression, no real fight. He let the occasion get to him. It happens, put it down as a one-off. But Mitchell will need to be in attack mode for Game 4. The Cavs want his Game 3 hiding to be a one-off.

“They came out protecting homecourt,” Mitchell said. “They did not want to go down 3-0. Nobody wants to do that.

“They’re not a team that would come out and allow that. They’re not going to just let us come in here. They’re going to make adjustments, whether it’s playing hard or whether it’s top-locking whether it’s crashing or it’s sprinting transition, whatever they decided to do, they did it with more force and aggression.

“I think when you are … I don’t want to say timid, but I think when you’re not as forceful as the home team and then they start making shots and the crowd is behind them, you get the result you get.”

Schroder needs to be called upon, off the bench

In the summer, Dennis Schroder was basking in international glory as he led his native Germany to an FIBA EuroBasket title and was named tournament MVP, setting the stage for the Sacramento Kings.

Then, in February, he was traded to Cleveland to be called upon as a veteran leader off the bench. A perfect adjustment, seeing how reliable the guard is.

Well, neither of those pointers was seen on Wednesday.

Cleveland had nine turnovers, with three of those giveaways by Schroder — Toronto’s one-time starting point guard — in the opening 12 minutes. After the first, the Cavs trailed 31-25. The German point guard didn’t see the court again after that.

For Schroder, Sunday’s game will be a big game for him. A gifted, quick, and composed player when the game is on the line, he will need to bring energy off the bench and bounce back; otherwise, he could see his minutes drop significantly.