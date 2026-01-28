Where To Watch Cavaliers vs. Lakers Game Tonight: Time, Channel, Breakdown

Tonight, fans get that late January Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers matchup that's been going on the last few years. This one is a big night as well, as this could potentially be LeBron James' last time playing professional basketball in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers will be wearing their classic edition uniforms as they take on James and the Lakers. Those jerseys are throwbacks to James' first stint in Cleveland from 2003-2011.

Last time out, the Cavaliers picked up another big win against the Orlando Magic as they moved to a 28-20 record. After the game, the Cavs broke the news that power forward Evan Mobley had suffered yet another calf injury keeping him out for an extended period of time.

This puts the team in a spot similar to the start of the season as they are missing Darius Garland and one of their bigs. Mobley has been in top form right now for the Cavaliers and just broken a record for the team on defense.

Another record looking to be broken comes from Donovan Mitchell. In the win against Orlando, Mitchell had 45 points. That performance marked his fifth 45-point game at home, which has now tied the Cavaliers all-time scorer.

Mitchell praised LeBron after tying his record and spoke about how he is trying to do what James did in Cleveland.

Rumors have been swirling about James and the Lakers having a broken relationship and the Cavaliers making a move for James to return home and finish his career this offseason.

Where to watch the Cavaliers vs. Lakers game?

Channel: ESPN

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Injury Report

Lakers: Adou Thiero (knee) is out. Austin Reaves (calf) is out.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Darius Garland (foot) is out. Evan Mobley (calf) is out. Sam Merrill (hand) is probable. De’Andre Hunter (knee) is probable.

Projected Starting Lineups

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

Sam Merrill

Jaylon Tyson

Dean Wade

Jarrett Allen

Lakers

Luka Doncic

Marcus Smart

Jake LaRavia

LeBron James

DeAndre Ayton

Cavaliers at Magic predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers -3

O/U: 236.5

Best Bet: Donovan Mitchell over 40+ Points (+320)

Cavaliers 124, Lakers 120: Luka Doncic can't be stopped most nights. This one is going to be very similar. Doncic is averaging 33 points a game. Himself and Mitchell are likely to go back and forth most of the night.

Cleveland does not have much backcourt defensive capabilities like the Lakers. LA has Marcus Smart who can be a primary defender for Mitchell while the Cavs may have Jaylon Tyson covering Luka most of the night.

Just don't forget LeBron who could come out and be the guy tonight. The team can not put all of their attention on Doncic or they will be punished.

All NBA Odds via FanDuel.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Friday, Jan. 30 @ Phoenix

Sunday, Feb. 1 @ Portland

Wednesday, Feb 4 @ LAC