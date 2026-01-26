Where to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic game: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

In the first matchup between the two teams this season, the Cleveland Cavaliers got the upper hand over the Orlando Magic 119-105. The team was led by Donovan Mitchell once again who finished with 36 points.

This was a big win for the Cavaliers as they moved to 27-20 and now sit with a three game win streak. Now sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, two games back from the second place Boston Celtics.

After the win on Saturday, the Cavs survived a tough back-to-back after they had not been a part of one in almost a whole month. It seems like the team has had a major mental mindset change at this point of the season. Forward Dean Wade spoke after the game about how he handles the schedule and the struggled of back-to-backs.

Wade has also recently been in some trade rumors as it has been reported that around 10 teams have reached out to the Cavaliers about a move for a big difference maker on the court like him.

Mitchell has also opened up about his struggles and the team's early season troubles and how he has handled them. He said the team had no sleep before the Orlando game but that they were going to make a win happen in any way they could.

Cleveland carries the fifth easiest remaining schedule and has the least amount of games left to play in the NBA. The only struggle with this schedule that most of these will be away games.

Where to catch the Cavaliers at Magic game?

Channel: Peacock

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Injury Report

Magic: Franz Wagner (ankle) is out.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Darius Garland (foot) is out. Sam Merrill (hand) is questionable. De’Andre Hunter (knee) is questionable.

Probable Starting Lineups

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

Jaylon Tyson

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Magic

Jalen Suggs

Anthony Black

Desmond Bane

Paolo Banchero

Wendell Carter Jr.

Cavaliers at Magic predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers -5.5

O/U: 227.5

Best Bet: Donovan Mitchell over 30 points. -128. Jaylon Tyson 5+ threes +1000.

Cavaliers 120, Magic 110: Much different odds compared to last game. Cleveland is now favored after they beat Orlando by 14 points. The good thing right now about this game is that neither team is getting anybody back from injury or last anybody.

Cleveland needs to play that defense again. They held the Magic to 28% from the three point line and played aggressively in the paint. Orlando hit their free throws on Saturday, but that could change this time around.

The Magic will look to make it into the paint again after they struggled at the perimeter. This is still another must win for the Cavaliers to stay in the East race.

All NBA Odds via FanDuel

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Wednesday, Jan. 28 vs. LAL

Friday, Jan. 30 @ Phoenix

Sunday, Feb. 1 @ Portland