James Harden’s Impact on Cavs Evident in Win Over Pacers

Donovan Mitchell exploded for 38 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 117-108 victory over the Indiana Pacers, but it was James Harden who continues to be that key piece of the jigsaw that was sorely needed.

Harden poured in with 28 points and once again led the way with seven assists. He went an efficient 8-for-17 from the floor, with five triples, and he added a game-high-tying three steals for good measure.

His impact has the Cavs ranked third in the NBA in clutch offensive rating since Harden's debut in early February, and in March alone, they lead the way at 146.2, ahead of the Denver Nuggets in second.

“Give [Harden] the ball and get out of the way,” Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson joked.

“We do some stuff, some sets, but it's more him getting the right matchup. We have really worked on our spacing when in his [isolation] situations or pick and roll, we have worked on that.

“But 99% of it is James Harden making the right play, and the willingness to make the right play, the willingness to get off it.

“He dictates, he'll take what they give him, and he'll make the right play. That, to me, wins. That's why our clutch rating is so good.”

However, it wasn’t just the scoring brilliance of Mitchell or the all-round masterclass of Harden that handed Cleveland a pivotal win in their quest for homecourt in the playoffs.

Bryant making the most of his opportunity

Apr 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Thomas Bryant (3) and forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) celebrate after a basket by Bryant during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

With Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen sidelined, the Cavaliers’ depth at center stepped up in a big way.

Thomas Bryant made his first start of the season count, recording his first double-double of the year against his former team. His performance helped the Cleveland Cavaliers pull away from the Pacers squad.

“[Bryant]’s a ball of energy, and that’s just his spirit, that’s just how he plays,” said Atkinson.

“If we played a pick-up game tomorrow at the practice facility, that’s how he’d play. He’s gonna talk, and he’s gonna yell and scream. But it’s always great to have a good game against your former team.”

With less than a week remaining in the regular season, Cleveland - fresh off clinching a playoff berth in Golden State - has now won eight of its last ten games, building momentum at the right time.

Bryant finished the night with 14 points and a team-high 10 rebounds, shooting 6-for-9 from the field, including 2-for-4 from beyond the arc.

He also chipped in two assists and a block in the victory.