Winners and Losers From Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Playoffs Game 2

The Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed en route to a 115-105 win over the Toronto Raptors and a 2-0 series lead.

Three players scored over 25 points and the Cavs seem to be playing their best basketball of the season. Now they head on the road to Toronto to try and finish the series.

Here are the winners and losers of a dominant game two.

Winners

Evan Mobley

The key to Cleveland’s postseason success was always going to be just how tough is Mobley. He had to prove he can be a 20+ point scorer and be a guy who can win the paint.

He did just that in the win. He scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the best playoff game of his career. He looked confident and in control of the paint. Plays are going through him and he’s executing with highlight-reel dunks.

If this is how Mobley plays throughout the postseason, Cleveland could be in to do something special.

The Harden/Mitchell connection

James Harden and Donovan Mitchell combined for 58 points and 22/37 shooting. They added nine assists and Harden went for five steals. Remember, these two became teammates just a few months ago.

Harden has been able to mesh well with any superstar he’s been with over the past few years. That’s showing once again in Cleveland. Mitchell and Harden play to each other’s strengths and make life easier for each other.

Both can take over as the ball handler, both can score and both can dish it out. Cleveland has the ability to ride the hot hands and allow the other to get into a rhythm. Both guys took over at different parts, and this should help Mitchell get past the wall he’s hit the past few years.

Jarrett Allen’s paint presence

Allen has silently been one of Cleveland’s biggest contributors over the past two games. Cleveland has started each game running the offense through him and establishing his paint presence.

That has opened up the driving lanes and the lob threats that allow the guards to take over games early and never look back.

On the defensive end Allen didn’t allow any easy baskets and looked like the best defender in the series. He finished the day with 10 points and three blocks. He also led the team in +/- at 23.

Cleveland would love Allen to stay involved and grab some more boards, but his role has been clear and useful.

Losers

Brandon Ingram

Apr 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) goes to the basket while being defended by Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) during the first half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

This could also be written as Dean Wade being a winner of the game.

Toronto’s key to the game was letting their stars play like stars and take over. Scottie Barnes did his part with 26 points. Ingram did not, scoring just seven on 3/15 shooting.

Wade was the primary defender on Ingram and is doing a heck of a job not letting Ingram get an open shot.

Ingram has been able to get his shot all season long and looked like he could score on anybody. Wade is using his size and his elite footwork to prove that false. Fans often wonder why Wade is the starter over Max Strus or Sam Merrill, and this is why.

Wade can terrorize wings despite being forgotten as a scorer. If Ingram doesn’t get going soon, Wade and the Cavs will sweep.

Jakob Poeltl

Poeltl came into the game knowing he needed to try and contain Mobley and Allen and win the paint for the Raptors.

Instead, he played just over nine minutes, scored two points and lost his starting job at halftime to Collin Murray-Boyles.

Cleveland’s bigs dominated and exposed Poeltl at every opportunity. He was too slow to guard them consistently, too weak to avoid being backed down in the paint, and couldn’t help the guards in pick-and-rolls.

Now Toronto is forced to make a tough decision heading back home for the final game. Do you trust the guy who has started all year? Or has Allen and Mobley demoralized you to the point of moving on? Either way it’s a huge win for the Cavaliers.