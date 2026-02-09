Where To Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets Game Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

The new look Cleveland Cavaliers have a few kinks to work out before facing the Denver Nuggets tonight, but it was quite a positive look for the team's future with James Harden..

Harden was making plays for his new teammates through the first three quarters with Jarrett Allen being a big focus of the offense in the early parts.

Once the fourth quarter started, it was a different game. Donovan Mitchell and Harden took over. The newest Cavalier finished with 23 points and eight assists while Mitchell had 35 points along with two steals and two blocks.

Cleveland won the game 132-126 and moved to a 32-21 record but still sit fourth in the East.

After the game James Harden had a memorable interview where he was interrupted by rapper Travis Scott. In his interview, Harden spoke about the team's pride and how badly they want to win.

Along with the current team, it's believed LeBron James will likely make a return to Cleveland next year. Former Cavaliers GM David Griffin believes this to be the case.

Tonight is the last game the Cavs have in their long run of games away from home and it is against a Nuggets team that has been successful without the multiple time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Denver is 34-19, but have multiple players listed as game time decisions tonight. The Nuggets won their last game in overtime on Saturday but lost three in a row before that.

Where to watch the Cavaliers at Nuggets game?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Time: 9:00p.m.

Injury Report

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon (hamstring) is out. Peyton Watson (hamstring) is out. Spencer Jones (concussion) is out. Jamal Murray (hip) is questionable.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Evan Mobley (calf) is out. Dean Wade (ankle) is questionable. Jaylon Tyson (ankle) is questionable.

Projected Starting Lineups

Cavs

James Harden

Donovan Mitchell

Jaylon Tyson

Dean Wade

Jarrett Allen

Nuggets

Jamal Murray

Christian Braun

Julian Strawther

Cameron Johnson

Nikola Jokic

Cavaliers at Nuggets predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers -1

O/U: 240.5

Best Bet: James Harden PTS+REB+AST over 34.5. -120.

Cavaliers 120, Nuggets 118: The three point shooting for the Cavs that was coming from Harden and Mitchell was a great thing to see. They were both finding themselves miraculously open all night. If that continues this game gets a bit easier. Sam Merrill was the only guy struggling to hit his threes, he could not buy a shot on Saturday.

Jokic is going to be a problem that Jarrett Allen will need to handle as well in this game. The team has great perimeter defenders, but in the paint there seems to be problems without Evan Mobley.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 11 vs. Washington

Friday, Feb. 13 NBA Rising Stars Game

Saturday, Feb. 14 All-Star Saturday Night