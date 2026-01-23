Where To Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings Game Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one and a half games back from being the third seed in the East. They are now in a very important push. Thankfully, Cleveland is playing in a weaker Eastern Conference where being 25-20 keeps them in contention.

Last time out, the Cavs had only their second game this season where neither team scored over 100 points. It was a tough game where both teams were really struggling to hit their shots.

Cleveland had a better early start to the game to put themselves comfortably ahead early into the game as they won 94-87.

They take on the Sacramento Kings tonight in their first night of a back-to-back since December 22nd. Sacramento looks drastically different from the team they were last year.

The Kings coach Doug Christie has them at a 12-33 record. Domontas Sabonis has missed a lot of time this season. De’Aaron Fix was also traded at the deadline last year to San Antonio. Since that trade, they have not looked great.

It also has started looking like Donovan Mitchell is slowing down on his production. Since the Darius Garland injury he has not scored over 25 points in a game. This has shown the importance of Darius Garland in this roster.

Things just don't seem to flow as well without Garland.

Fans have been urging for trades at the deadline but with assets slim, there is not much they can do right now unless they want to break up the core four.

Where to catch the Cavaliers vs. Kings game?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Injury Report

Kings: Keegan Murray (ankle) is out.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Sam Merrill (hand) is out. Darius Garland (foot) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

Jaylon Tyson

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Kings

Russell Westbrook

Zach LaVine

DeMar DeRozan

Precious Achiuwa

Domantas Sabonis

Cavaliers at Hornets predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers by 12

O/U: 233.5

Best Bet: Mitchell over 30 points -120. Mobley over 10 rebounds +118.

Cavaliers 125, Kings 110: Sacramento is healthier than the Cavs. Defensively they are at the bottom allowing 122 points a game and almost 50% of the shots they defend are going in.

Domantas Sabonis and Jarrett Allen will be battling for boards. In recent weeks Allen has been playing much better than his early season struggles.

Mitchell really needs help, he is running out of gas. He will need some more players to create more opportunities on offense so the team can avoid a major injury.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 24 @ Orlando

Monday, Jan. 26 vs. Orlando

Wednesday, Jan. 28 vs. Los Angeles