Why Cavaliers Star Guard Donovan Mitchell Might Not Play Against the Chicago Bulls

Donovan Mitchell has been one of the best players in the NBA this season.

But following an inadvertent elbow from teammate Evan Mobley, he may be held off the court during a time when the Cleveland Cavaliers need him the most.

On Thursday, March 19, it was announced that Mitchell had a left eye contusion after being elbowed by Mobley during practice earlier in the week. While he did fight through the discomfort and play against the Milwaukee Bucks back on Tuesday night, he was added to the injury report for Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bulls.

#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has been added to the injury report for tonight’s game vs the Bulls. He is QUESTIONABLE with a left eye contusion.



He sustained the injury after taking an inadvertent hit from Evan Mobley in practice a few days ago. He played through it against MIL. pic.twitter.com/mpHyeWd9lc — jack (@TheCavsJack) March 19, 2026

In the seven-point win over the Bucks, Mitchell did show a few signs that something wasn't right, hitting just four shots on 14 attempts and going 1-for-4 from beyond the arc. He finished the game with just 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Even though the Cavaliers pulled out the win, pushing their overall record forward to 42-27 on the campaign, Mitchell finished the night with a -15 plus-minus.

Before the game even began, Cavaliers beat reporter Chris Fedor had said that Mitchell's eye "doesn't look great."

#Cavs Donovan Mitchell took some friendly fire the other day from Evan Mobley and Mitchell's left eye is all red and bloodshot. Doesn't look great. I'm sure you will be able to see it on TV tonight during the game. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) March 17, 2026

It's uncertain how long the talented, multi-level scoring guard will be out for, but in the meantime, the Cavaliers' coaching staff is going to have to make some changes and hope that they don't start slipping in the standings.

In his place on Thursday, the Cavaliers are going to have to lean into the rest of the guards, including veteran James Harden. He will have to take over the bulk of the time on the hardwood at the lead guard position.

Next to Mitchell, Cleveland has seemingly found its perfect second option.

Since joining the team back at the 2026 NBA Trade Deadline, Harden has played a pivotal role in the Cavaliers' success offensively, averaging 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.6 assists on shooting splits of 49.2%/.43.9%/81.4%.

Alongside Harden, the Cavaliers will likely give more minutes to guards Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson. Normally, minutes would be bumped up for Tyrese Proctor and Craig Porter Jr. too, two important members of Cleveland's bench depth, but they are also out with injuries.

Knowing Mitchell's track record this season, if he could play through the injury, he would, especially with the Cavaliers needing to establish on-court chemistry after the deadline trades.

The Cavaliers and Bulls will clash at 8:00 p.m. EST from the United Center in Chicago. It will be the regular season series finale between the two sides.