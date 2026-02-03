Why De’Andre Hunter Trade Could Have Been First Domino in Cavs’ Pursuit for Giannis

The Cleveland Cavaliers have finally ended the De'Andre Hunter trial where he spent his final days barely shooting 30% from long range.

They acquired veteran point guard Dennis Schroder and young guard Keon Ellis in exchange for the former lottery pick, Hunter.

This transaction also cleared $7 million in salary cap space for this season, as well as creating a traded player exception of the same value that the Cavaliers can actually use immediately(we will circle back to this later).

Giannis wants out

Giannis’ representation informed the Milwaukee Bucks that they would prefer their client be traded before the February trade deadline.

Recently, the Bucks have publicly announced that they are, for the first time, actually considering offers for the former back to back MVP.

Where there’s smoke there’s fire

The Cavaliers have the ability to move some of their larger struggling deals now in single transactions to make room for a potential “big swing” player like Giannis.

There was a plan outlined to get the Cavs under the second apron, unfreeze their 2032 first round pick, and utilize it to trade for a win-now player.

The Cavaliers have suspiciously already checked the first requirement for such a plan to come into fruition, with the trading of Hunter’s large cap number.

Reservations

While some may have reservations that the Cavaliers are actually pursuing a contract as big as Antetokounmpo’s since they acquired Schroder, who makes $14 million himself.

To those doubters, I would refer you back to the $7 million trade exception the Cavaliers created as part of that trade.

The Cavaliers, as a second apron team cannot use exceptions created in previous years.

However, in the year they generate the exception they are eligible to utilize it. This essentially turns $7 million saved into $14 million saved if the Cavaliers utilize the exception to acquire a player like Giannis.

Trades to watch out for

In the meantime, if the Cavaliers move Lonzo Ball in a cap dump transaction, Cavalier fans should brace for any possibility.

Another name to watch out for is the still injured Max Strus. Recent reports suggest the Cavs are becoming impatient with Strus as he recovers from his Jones fracture. If an offer is made that provides the Cavaliers with cap relief, a Strus trade is very much on the table.

Moves like these would put the Cavaliers in a direct position to make an offer for Giannis while obeying all of the apron requirements.