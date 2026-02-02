Timberwolves Looking for Outside Help to Land Giannis in Blockbuster Trade

The possibility of a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade is dominating NBA headlines as the deadline approaches on Feb. 5. While there are many obstacles standing in the way of a contending team acquiring the two-time MVP under the deadline crunch, that won’t stop them from trying. The latest news suggests they’re willing to get creative, too.

After reports last week suggested a Giannis trade is very much a realistic possibility, the Timberwolves were named as a sleeper candidate of sorts to land the superstar. They weren’t on the radar initially as a trade partner because Minnesota is over the second apron with a roster loaded with huge salaries and not much to offer in terms of draft capital. But insider Marc Stein said the Wolves should be considered a threat on par with other popular destinations such as the Warriors and Heat to acquire Antetokounmpo. What’s more, the star forward has had Minnesota “in his thoughts” dating back to last offseason.

On Monday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst weighed in on the Wolves’ pursuit of the “Greek Freak.” He reported Minnesota is the most aggressive team in the West heading into the deadline, and that the Wolves are trying to improve their trade offer for Antetokounmpo by “recruiting” other teams to loop into the deal.

“(The Wolves) are out there recruiting third and fourth teams to try to improve their offer to see if they can get Giannis,” Windhorst said on NBA Today.

Brian Windhorst says the Timberwolves are looking for 3rd or 4th team to help facilitate a Giannis deal: pic.twitter.com/meP8z2fhsV — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) February 2, 2026

A multi-team trade is probably the only way Antetokounmpo gets traded at the deadline at all, but especially in the case of the Timberwolves. Minnesota cannot aggregate multiple players into a trade for Giannis and have no individual player who can serve as a direct salary match for his talents. Furthermore, due to other trades, the Wolves only have control over their 2028 and 2032 first-round picks. They need a lot more ammunition, as well as salary, to offer a competitive Antetokounmpo trade package.

Looping in another team or two could help matters. Of course, those teams wouldn’t be involved out of the kindness of their hearts. There would have to be incentive for their participation. Given the restrictions the Wolves are working with it becomes hard to speculate what a potential trade would look like.

But Minnesota president Tim Connelly is a deal-maker. He executed blockbuster trades to bring Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle to the Twin Cities while shipping out longtime franchise favorite Karl-Anthony Towns. Only Anthony Edwards can be considered safe when Connelly is making trade calls. And it very much appears that he is making those calls with the Timberwolves still viewed as second-tier championship contenders behind favorites such as the Thunder.

It seems unlikely right now but a lot can change in the coming days. The Timberwolves are a team to keep an eye on.

