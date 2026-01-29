Ranking the Cleveland Cavaliers' Top 6 Trade Assets as Trade Deadline Looms

As the NBA trade deadline of February 5 looms large, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ trade assets are slim, but there are still options.

With a franchise-record $394 million payroll, the Cavaliers’ current position of fifth in the East, despite a five-game winning streak, is still cause for change, especially after earning the top seed last season. Those factors alone suggest Cleveland will at least explore the trade market ahead of the deadline.

However, a roster-altering move like last February’s acquisition of De’Andre Hunter is unlikely. Salary-cap restrictions prevent the Cavaliers from taking back more money, aggregating contracts, sending cash, or signing certain waived players. While trades are still possible—as shown by the Isaac Okoro and Lonzo Ball swap—the options for meaningful upgrades before the playoffs are limited.

Given the limited options, could we see a cleanup? Let’s explore.

Darius Garland

To let go of starting point guard Darius Garland would be a hard pill to swallow. But given the resources they’ve had, and the lukewarm results this season, despite the good run of form, the Cavs need to shake things up. Moving an injury-prone Garland makes sense.

Garland is currently under a five-year, $197.2 million designated rookie maximum extension with the Cavaliers that runs through the 2027-28 season, is fully guaranteed, and does not include a player option. It does make him a valuable asset to other teams that want him.

It could mean Donovan Mitchell moves to the point guard position, depending on who Cleveland brings in, which would force him to take the next step as a leader and improve his playmaking.

De’Andre Hunter

Could Cleveland be ready to move on from De’Andre Hunter less than a year after acquiring him at last season’s trade deadline?

Hunter arrived at the Cavs last year via a trade with the Atlanta Hawks. At the time, he was a leading Sixth Man of the Year candidate and regarded as one of the most promising forwards. However, his first season with the Cavaliers has fallen short of expectations.

Plus, with the improvement shown by Jaylon Tyson, Hunter could become expendable as Cleveland looks to create salary relief. While Hunter has been solid, averaging 15.9 points per game, he is owed $24.9 million next season.

Tyson’s rise has strengthened Cleveland’s position. Since moving into the starting lineup, he is averaging 14.4 points per game while shooting an efficient 55.5% from the field and 47.7% from beyond the arc. He also erupted for a career-high 39 points in a road win over Philadelphia.

Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball could be the more obvious choice to ship. Like Hunter, he was acquired very recently by the Cavs in a one-for-one trade from Isaac Okoro in June.

Ball’s contract is relatively affordable at $10 million this season, with a team option for the same amount next year. Cleveland could flip him for draft capital or bundle him with one of the team’s All-Stars in a larger deal to pursue a significant return.

Ball recently fell out of the rotation altogether, as Craig Porter Jr. and Sam Merrill handled backup guard duties alongside the emergence of Tyson. While Ball has since fought his way back into the lineup, he continues to struggle to earn consistent playing time, rarely topping 10 minutes per night.

Dean Wade

Dean Wade has been subject to trade talks with Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor reporting that “no fewer than 10 teams have reached out and expressed interest”

Wade is a highly attractive piece for contenders. His defensive versatility allows him to guard across positions, whether checking elite guards or anchoring small-ball lineups as a floor-spacing center who can shoot the three.

Beyond his on-court impact, Wade’s expiring $6.6 million contract is easy for many teams to absorb. Any team that acquires him would also gain his Bird Rights, allowing them to exceed the salary cap to re-sign him.

If that team then signs Wade to a larger deal this offseason, it could effectively create an additional tradable salary slot down the line—a major advantage for teams already operating above the cap.

Evan Mobley

A player who was once considered untouchable could now be considered as an option. In a season of inconsistency, Evan Mobley could be involved in the trade chat.



His game this season has been far from flawless. In his fifth year, he appears to be slipping back into some of the frustrating habits from the early stages of his career. The biggest complaint from Cavs fans is his noticeable lack of aggressiveness on offense.

The 24 year old and reigning Defensive Player of the Year currently has four years left on his contract, which makes him an attractive option for other teams. Whether the Cavs will entertain the idea, though, is unlikely.

Jarrett Allen

Shipping Jarrett Allen would certainly help many teams. An elite defensive big man who averages 13.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

His departure would shift Mobley into the center spot that could benefit him and make Cleveland more dangerous, which would help head coach Kenny Atkinson’s preferred high-octane brand of basketball.

Allen is currently under contract through the 2028-29 season with a total guaranteed value of $131 million over five years. He is nearly into his second year of a $90 million maximum contract extension.

Donovan Mitchell

If the Cavaliers fail to achieve their lofty championship goals, then a potential rebuild could be on the cards. And, while unlikely, Donovan Mitchell could be shipped to free up his massive three-year, $150.3 million contract that runs through to the 2027-28 season.

Mitchell also has a player option that retains him through the 2028–29 season, positioning him for a potential 10-year extension in 2027. The deal guarantees roughly $185 million over four years while giving the Cavs long-term stability.

In reality, though, shipping Mitchell is very, very unlikely.