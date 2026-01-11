Why this Cleveland Cavaliers player is widely underrated and over-hated

The Cleveland Cavaliers are dire need of a winning streak.

At this point in the 2025-26 NBA season, the Cavaliers aren't where they need to be. They are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with an overall record of 22-18. However, while the season has had its ups and downs, the team was able to return back to winning ways on Saturday.

And hopefully, it'll be the start of a comeback for the Cavaliers' season.

On Jan. 10, Cleveland welcomed the Minnesota Timberwolves at Rocket Arena, taking them down 146-134 in a high-scoring affair. Just days prior, the two sides had clashed with the Cavaliers falling, 131-122. The rematch, which showed that the Cavaliers were able to weather the storm and put a loss behind them, helps them put the season back on track.

One player who shined, center Jarrett Allen, played a pivotal role in the victory.

He recorded 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists on six baskets from the field. He also tacked on one steal and one block. Of every member of the Cavaliers who stepped foot on the court on Saturday, he had the highest plus-minus at a mark of plus 22.

That's a huge sign, not only for his personal development, but for the team to realize that he's actually not the issue, but rather a player that's actively attempting to get the train back on the track.

In 28 minutes with #Cavs Jarrett Allen on the court yesterday, the team had a net rating of 38.6. In the 20 minutes with him off, the net rating cratered to -26.6, with an offense equivalent to the Brooklyn Nets. He continues to be so underratedly important to what this team does — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) January 11, 2026

The negative cloud that follows the fro

Allen, standing at 6-foot-9 and weighing 243 pounds, is averaging 13.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists a night on 59.5% shooting from the field. He's not playing the best basketball of his career, certainly not statistically, but his film is showing certain positives that are directly related to the Cavaliers finding wins.

Not everyone is seeing that though.

Throughout the season, many fans and analysts alike have called for the team to move on from Allen. The criticism has stemmed largely from his inconsistency and inability to rebound. Former Cavalier great Brad Daugherty has been one of his largest critics. He's highlighted moments in games where Cleveland was dominated on the glass and Allen had minimal rebounds, as well as his lack of interior presence.

Others have said that his role on the court down the stretch of games is so minimal due to the fact that he somewhat disappears when it matters the most. That belief and storyline have then started to see questions being raised about his overall aggression and assertiveness.

On December 25, 2025, the Cavaliers traveled to Madison Square Garden for a game against the New York Knicks. In the prime time matchup, Allen did what many have been scared he would do: disappear. He finished the game with a measly eight rebounds, with both Knicks bigs out-rebounding him.

But even though he's had some bad games this season, he's also had great ones.

The Timberwolves game is a prime example. Allen had to matchup against one of the best defensive centers in the league, Rudy Gobert, and was able to grab double-figure rebounds. He also helped extend possessions, hauling in four offensive rebounds.

For a team that's had tons of struggles when trying to find offensive consistency, dominating the offensive glass is important when needing a spark.

Allen's so important to the Cavaliers success on both ends of the court, that he's only had a positive plus-minus in one loss this season and has never had a negative plus-minus in a win. That alone shows that with him out on the court having a good game, Cleveland' set, but when he's struggling or showing ineffeciences, the ceiling of the team drastically lowers.

While many have been calling for the front office to move on from him, the team might be better off keeping him around.

Yes, he needs to get more consistent and avoid being plagued with injuries, but when he's playing well and dominating the glass, Cleveland's able to find wins.

Allen will look to continue helping the Cavaliers build up momentum as the season slowly approaches its conclusion. They'll play host to the Utah Jazz on Monday, Jan. 12, with tip-off slated for 7:00 p.m. EST from Rocket Arena.