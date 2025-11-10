Why Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill's success complicate Max Strus' return to Cavs
The Cleveland Cavaliers have an issue.
But, its a good one.
They've got too much talent and not enough minutes to give to each hot hand on the roster. Due to offseason injuries and surgeries, the team had to turn to some of its depth players to step up and fill starting positions. In place of Darius Garland came sharpshooter Sam Merrill, and in place of Max Strus has been a combination of De'Andre Hunter and Jaylon Tyson.
Hunter's been incredible as one of the top scorers on the team this season, but that's not really something unexpected. He came off he bench last year and was one of the top sixth men in the league.
However, two players who may have just forced their way into everyday legitimate minutes are Merrill and Tyson.
The sophomore season of Tyson
The Cavaliers opted to take the 6-foot-6, 215 pounder with the No. 20 selection in the 2024 NBA Draft.
In his first season in the league he played a limited 9.6 minutes a game, good enough for 3.6, 2.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists a night on splits of 43% from the field and 34.5% from three-point range.
But his involvement in the team took a massive jump this season.
Due to Strus going down with an injury in offseason workouts, and Hunter dealing with early-season discomfort, Tyson was thrust into the starting lineup.
And he has dominated.
He's taken a huge leap up to 25.3 minutes a night on 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists, all while attributing 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks. On both ends of the court, Tyson's being very effective and is proving himself to be one of the hardest workers on the roster.
Last game against the Chicago Bulls, Tyson played 31 minutes and scored 17 points, hauled in seven rebounds, dished off three assists and tacked on two steals and two blocks.
This emergence of Tyson, while obviously good for the team, will have adverse effects on the rest of the rotation when injured players return. One in particular is forward Dean Wade, who's been in Cleveland for his entire seven-year career.
Wade's averaged over 19 minutes a game over the past six seasons, but that will more than likely start dwindling this year.
He's been ineffective shooting the ball with just 5.4 points a night on splits of 34.1% and 28.6% from beyond the arc. His involvement defensively has also been ineffective with 0.9 blocks and 0.4 steals.
Its not that Wade isn't a good player, its that he's being passed over by Tyson.
When Strus and Garland make their full-time returns to the rotation, Cleveland will more than likely be forced to limit Wade's involvement in exchange for more minutes to Tyson, who certainly deserves it more.
Three-point shooting and the exceptional arc of Merrill
Merrill is a certified hooper to start the 2025-26 season.
He's currently shooting a team-high, incredible clip of 54.9% from three-point range on 7.3 attempts per game. His averages come in at 15.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists while also snagging 0.6 steals.
His skillset has continued to grow since joining Cleveland back before the 2022-23 season, with his three-point shooting carrying him into a role off the bench.
With the injuries and the front office moving on from Ty Jerome, Merrill is up to a career-high 25.1 minutes a night. That places him sixth on the team in players who have played over seven games this year.
Merrill signed a $38 million deal this past offseason.
With Garland returning against the Washington Wizards back on Nov. 7, Merrill already saw a reduction in minutes playing in just 18. That number's tied for a season-low.
When Strus returned, there's a chance that number drops even more, but it shouldn't.
Merrill has shown that he has what it takes to be an effective perimeter shooter and passer, while also providing intensity and speed defensively. Just last game against the Bulls, he dished off eight assists, helping lead the offensive rhythm.
Strus' role in the offense has been filled by Merrill in three-point shooting efficiency, while Hunter's been great in the starting lineup.
In reality, the Cavaliers will probably reduce the minutes of Tyson and Merrill when Strus and Garland are back up to speed, but the team is in good hands right now. It would be frustrating to see them return and see the rhythm on both sides of the ball take a hit.