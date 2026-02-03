Pros and Cons of Cleveland Cavaliers Trading for James Harden

During the offseason, Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland had surgery to repair an injury he had on his toe. He has played in 26 of the team's 50 games this season and recently suffered another toe injury, but this time on the other foot.

There have been multiple mock trades involving Cleveland's point guard all season, but it seems that one move has caught the Cavaliers' eye.

As first reported by Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, the Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers have had advanced discussions over a trade that would send James Harden to Cleveland in exchange for Garland.

Sources: Clippers, Cavs, have had advanced discussions on a James Harden-Darius Garland swap. Details: https://t.co/vIl1CMK6L9 — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) February 3, 2026

Why Make This Trade

The Cavaliers entertaining moves for Garland is realistic. Last season, the core four were the best team in the East and came up short in the playoffs. When a team falls short of their expectations, somebody is bound to be the scapegoat.

Some may have assumed that center Jarrett Allen would be that guy as he was not the best in the playoffs, but Allen was the first player the Cavs traded for when deciding to go all in on winning a ring.

Garland has also been injury prone his entire career, with last season being the only time he played over 70 games.

If the Cavaliers think that Garland's injuries are holding them back, then finding the right move would have been really important.

Getting a player like Harden could solve those issues. Harden has had injuries in his career, but has more experience than Garland and has won multiple NBA awards. He won the MVP award in 2018 when he averaged a triple-double.

Harden is better than Garland maybe, but can you give up the future for it?

Why Not Make This Trade

Age has to be the biggest reason as to why you don't make this move. Harden is 36 and turns 37 in August of this year. Garland has 10 less years on him as he just turned 26. He has not even reached his prime technically in the NBA.

Harden has also been a locker room issue on teams he's played for. When he was in Philadelphia, he had an infamous incident where he had a big falling out with president Daryl Morey.

Harden has caused issues at every team in his career. He has not played the last two games for the Clippers as Ty Lue announced on Monday he was not with the team.

The Los Angeles Clippers and 11-time All-Star James Harden are working through whether the sides can find a deal by Thursday's NBA trade deadline, sources tell ESPN. Both sides are aligned in conversations together and with interested teams. pic.twitter.com/XzvCz0fc4w — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2026

Garland has also shown to be one of the biggest factors to the Cavs playing well, when he is on the court Donovan Mitchell is better which has to be considered. Can Harden bring that to Mitchell's game?

This trade would be a massive shift for Cleveland to make if they are really considering this season as a make or break year. Giving up Garland could have a massive impact on the team's morale and chemistry.