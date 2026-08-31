Peyton Watson Provides Clarity on Hamstring Injury Before Joining Cavs

Much has been said of the hamstring injury that sidelined former Denver Nuggets Wing Peyton Watson for 25 of the final 30 games of the 2025-26 regular season and the subsequent postseason hoops that followed.

Fans were very critical of his decision to sit, especially with others playing through injuries. Analysts and agents, on the otherhand, often defended his choice as a smart business decision ahead of his looming restricted free agency, especially after the breakout campaign in posted.

From an outsider's perspective, it's pretty hard to fault Watson for his decision to sit in the team's 2025-26 postseason series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hamstring injuries can be extremely difficult to navigate because of the high recurrence-rate often associated with them. Playing through one can cause a cascade of events that may well very be too hard to come back from.

It's a tale as old as time. Athlete no longer feels pain. Athlete pushes his body to hard. Athlete winds up back on the injury report. For Peyton Watson, that risk was too much to take.

On a recent appearance on former teammate, Michael Porter Jr's "Curious Mike" podcast, Watson shed light on what occurred and his state of mind behind approaching the recovery process.

It was really, really tough, the entire process of my rehab. Obviously, when I got injured in New York, it was a sickening feeling because I was up to win Most Improved Player and up for a lot of stuff. It really hurt.



Two or three weeks into my rehab, I felt like they were ramping me back up too quickly, but at the same time, I know that I'm young and I do heal pretty fast. Two or three weeks into my hamstring rehab, I was out there playing with the coaches and felt a little tweak. I felt like that was kind of a minor setback that I didn't really want to accept.

I remember feeling pressure to get back and get some games under my belt to warm up before the playoffs.



I remember going out there for one of the last games of the season versus Utah and re-injuring my hamstring. We got an MRI, and basically, the doctors came back and said it looked the same way that it did when I injured it the first time, which was a Grade 2 hamstring strain, literally in Game 80 of the season. Now I'm like, 'Sh**, bro, I feel like we kind of rushed it and we didn't take the right approach.



I remember going into the playoffs, and I just didn't feel healthy.

Watson on injury

Of course, this revelation comes after Watson's agent, Rich Paul essentially admitted to advising Watson to sit during the Nuggets playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a recent episode of the Game Over Podcast. That cannot be ignored.

Considering his shiny new contract, it's truly hard to say that things didn't end up working out in his favor, regardless of any criticisms levied upon him. He now heads to a team, within the Eastern conference, in the Cleveland Cavaliers that were starving for athleticism and size on the wing. They got one in that of Peyton Watson.