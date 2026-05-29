Cavaliers Could Get Out of the Second Apron With This One Simple Trick

Being in the NBA’s second apron is damaging for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but there is a way out.

Coming out would mean better roster flexibility, a lifting on certain trade restrictions, and the unfreezing of future draft picks, to name a few. But now that the Cavs' season is over, they can go to work on lifting the second apron that has been hampering them. And there is one trick to do this.

Negotiate a cheaper deal with veteran star James Harden, a player who has stated that he wants to remain with the Cavaliers. And it has been reported that he is expected to decline his player option and sign a two-year deal worth $ 60 million.

Mind you this moves gets the Cavs out of the Second Apron. 👀 https://t.co/iMlySUhK2D — NBATRADERUMORS (@NBATRADERUMORS8) May 29, 2026

If that deal were to take place, it would take Cleveland out of second apron, which they reached due to lucrative contract extensions for their core four players: Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Darius Garland, along with a hefty payroll which totalled an estimated $222 million, well outside the salary cap of $165 million.

Harden could exercise his $42.3 million player option, but as that annual figure continues, it will hit the Cavs hard financially. If he declines, a two-year deal at around $60 million would save the Cavaliers $30 million annually and allow them to acquire more players to build a title-ready squad.

Better for the Cavs in the long run

If Harden declines and does indeed take a significant pay cut and re-sign with the Cavs, it would work out for Cleveland in the long term, as they get a player who can still produce. Harden averaged 19.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game during the postseason.

But at 37, Harden is now in the twilight of his impressive NBA career, and the chances of him winning a title are quite reasonable, should he play ball with this new deal.

Taking a pay cut would allow Cleveland to acquire younger players and avoid relying heavily on Harden, who cannot be expected to play at an All-Star level in his final playing years.

If all goes to plan, the Cavaliers’ total salary would come down to $209 million, still above the expected tax threshold of $201 million, which gives the Cavaliers the chance to plan their next move.

Cleveland could be among the teams identified as “sellers” this offseason. With rumors even suggesting that the Cavaliers could embrace a new approach with an NBA title in mind.