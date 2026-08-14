Predicting the Next Cleveland Cavaliers Jersey To Go in the Rafters

The history of the Cleveland Cavaliers is a case study everybody should take the time for. For the fans not around in the 70’s, Bingo Smith, Austin Carr, and Nate Thurmond helped the franchise make some waves. All of them got their numbers in the rafters.

Of course, the 80’s (into the 90’s) saw the emergence of Mark Price, Larry Nance (Sr)., and Brad Daugherty. The amazing trio that helped take the team to their highest heights. Zydrunas Ilgauskas joined in 1997 and finished things up with a number up there.

The eighth retired number is of course Bill Russell’s, retired league-wide after his passing a few years ago. So, that begs the question. Who’s number is going up next in Cleveland?

An Unlikely Candidate Emerges

Anderson Varejão was a fixture in Cleveland for more than a decade. Joining the team in 2004, he was there until being traded at the 2016 deadline to Portland. He was waived and joined the Warriors. Of course, this was the Cavs biggest rival at the time, and as history happens, the 3-1 comeback takes place and the banner goes to The Land.

Varejão ultimately retired as a Cavalier five years later, but his decision to join GS may play a part in him not being the choice. He is loved throughout the land and still part of the organization, but not being part of the title hurts his chances too. There was a special tribute and ceremony in 2023, but that may be the extent of things.

Some may believe LeBron James to be next, that when he’s done in Philly, the Cavs will make a big announcement and immediately get his number up there. Before that happens though, there is one guy who could be first.

Drafted #4 overall by Cleveland in 2011, Tristan Thompson spent nine years with the franchise. He ranks as one of the best rebounders in franchise history. He was part of all four finals trips from 2015-2018 and of course played an integral role in the 2016 championship.

After bouncing around a bit from 2020-2023, he re-joined the franchise. The veteran played two seasons, largely in a backup and mentoring role, before hanging it up after the 2024-25 campaign.

#13 Going In the Rafters?

Tristan Thompson played in 799 regular and postseason games during his time with the Cavs. While he did in fact play for other teams, he’ll always be known for his time here. If Nick Collison could have his #4 in the OKC/SEA rafters, why not get TT’s up here in the 216?

Thompson had some masterful performances. He threw down dunks that had no business being as ferocious as they were. One of the best offensive-rebounders of his generation. And of course, a huge part of the team’s 10-year championship anniversary trip.

Varejão likely won’t get his 17 up here. There is still a 1-2 year wait to put LeBron’s jersey up there. Tristan earned the right to be in the discussion. That #13 jersey shouldn’t just get passed around like #2 since Kyrie Irving’s departure.