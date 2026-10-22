The Cleveland Cavaliers Player I'm Watching Closest Against The Philadelphia 76ers

When the Cleveland Cavaliers tip-off against the Philadelphia 76ers this evening, it could mark the debut of several new additions as Mario Hezonja, Meleek Thomas, and even Ernest Udeh Jr could each see the floor. Each of those players carries their won intrigue, but if there is one player that Cavs fans (including myself) are eager to see make his official Cleveland Cavaliers debut, it is one Peyton Watson.

The bouncy wing enters the 2026-27 campaign fresh off a breakout season for the Denver Nuggets in which he posted averages of 14.6 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists, and 1.1 Blocks, while completing 49.1% of his field goals, including 41.1% from long distance.

He made the most of his opportunities when sharing the floor with Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and even more so when Jokic missed a great deal of time in January.

That stretch of play is ultimately what put him on the Cavs radar and a big part of why fans are so intrigued with what he could potentially bring to the proverbial table.

Our first real look at Watson in the wine and gold came during preseason festivities. In a short, 3 game sample size, what provided fans with a glimpse of the talent that drove the front office to acquire him in the first place.

There were instances of self-creation, off-ball viability as a cutter, dynamism on the defensive end as Watson forced turnovers and took advantage of them on the offensive end, and aggressive work on the offensive glass that led to some highlight reel-worthy sequences.

This culminated in the reinforced belief in his ability to impact the game in a variety of ways.

Through those 3 exhibition outings, Watson contributed 7.7 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists, 1.0 Steal, and 1.3 Blocks. And while he wasn’t anything close to what could be deemed as efficient, completing just 36.4% of his field goals, including an icy 16.7% from beyond the arc, the skillset being put on display is quite clear.

Once he becomes comfortable in his new role, I have very little doubt that the UCLA product will prove to be a valuable addition to Head Coach Kenny Atkinson’s rotation.

Unfortunately for Watson, his Cleveland tenure starts off with a massive challenge in that the Philadelphia 76ers. A team that is off to a great start after dispatching the reigning NBA Champion New York Knicks in their season opener.

He will experience a trial by fire of sorts as he’ll likely be asked to defend the likes of Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and LeBron James at various points throughout. One thing is for certain; Watson will have his work cut out for him.