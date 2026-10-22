Three Critical Storylines I'm Focused on in Cavaliers vs 76ers

Well, well. We are down to zero sleeps. The Cavs finally game an official gameday, the season set to tip-off with the Philadelphia 76ers.

And it’s with that in mind, that we’ll get right to the point. These are three critical storylines I’ll be tracking as LeBron James plays his first home game in Philadelphia. A must-see opener for Cleveland is finally here.

How The Cavs Slow Joel Embiid Down

News broke of Jarrett Allen’s latest injury status on Wednesday night. This is not an expected update, and with him now questionable with right patellar tendinopathy, they could have a hard time trying to slow Joel Embiid down. Even if The Fro does play, it would now appear that he would not be at full strength.

#Cavs center Jarrett Allen is listed as questionable for tomorrow night’s season opener in Philadelphia with right patellar tendinopathy.



Nae’Qwan Tomlin (back) and Khalifa Diop (knee) are out. — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) October 21, 2026

It was in fact a solid offseason in Cleveland, but with this possible injury update, it does shed light on the team’s biggest continuing problem. Big man depth. Allen and Evan Mobley alike have been sensational when they have been available. And it’s been rare that both have been out at the same time. When one of them goes down, the other will just fill-in.

But in a matchup like this, especially on opening night, it’s less than ideal to have this situation arise. Look for Thomas Bryant to log a lot of extra time if Allen does in fact sit. Keep an eye on his health and any updates that come out before game time. Embiid is a handful all over the floor and is very adept at drawing fouls. If they are down a big, Ernest Udeh Jr. could get out there.

LeBron James Versus Cleveland

The last two times LeBron James joined a new team and played against the Cavs, he absolutely torched them. The return to Cleveland as a member of the Miami Heat saw him dominate and his team win by 20+ points. When he first came back as a Laker, he had another fantastic night, and led his team to a win then too.

As his first battle against his longtime team as a Sixer commences, that’s something to focus on. He’s played well in the returns, though this time of course, he did come from a different squad than Cleveland.

How the Cavs (attempt to) slow the King and the new-look Sixers will say a lot about what their defense could be capable of this season.

First Look At The New Guys

With this being the season opener, it’s finally time to see the new additions get out there. Peyton Watson’s debut is finally going to happen, two months after he was acquired from the Nuggets. The big small forward, bringing a lot of hope with him to the position.

Mario Hezonja, with the injury to Nae’Qwan Tomlin and Jarrett Allen update, will find himself playing a massive role right off the bat. Sam Merrill additionally has been limited due to an elbow issue. So, the Croatian forward, playing his first NBA game since August 31, 2020, could be logging some heavy minutes.

Rookie Meleek Thomas may get thrown in for the first time. His matchups will admittedly be a bit difficult, with all the vets on this Sixers squad. But, sometimes getting tossed into the fire is the best way to learn.

I’m looking closely at all of these new additions, and possibly Ernest Udeh Jr., to see how they’ll fit in with the team and system in the year ahead.