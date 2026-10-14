When the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired big wing Peyton Watson, they knew that they were getting an athletically gifted young man with a great deal of potential that must be fully tapped into.

They also knew that adding a player of his talents meant that there would likely be an adjustment period as he would need to acclimate to his new surroundings. Which in turn, could have a trickle-down effect on the rest of the rotation.

This is precisely what the preseason environment is designed for. It gives new players, coaches, and teammates a bit of time to adjust in an in-game setting. And for Watson in particular, these exhibition games provided just that.

This was his first opportunity to showcase his talents alongside his new teammates and while he struggled with inefficiency (as did more than a few Cavs), he also showcased the two-way play that had Cleveland interested in bringing him in.

It wasn’t always pretty. And as mentioned above, Watson absolutely struggled to know down shots, going just 8/22 (36.4%) from the field overall. His shot profile points toward a player trying to find his footing on a new team as he attempted several midrange shots, pull-up jumpers from beyond the arc, and catch-and-shoot triples.

And speaking of triples, Watson absolutely struggled to convert on his attempts from long distance, completing just 2/12 (16.7%). Whether he was on-ball or off it, he just could not get the shots to go down. As I mentioned in recently, the NBA does not yet provide full tracking data on shot type during preseason play.

But by my own tracking, Watson attempted 10 catch-and-shoot triples with the remaining 2 being pull-up jumpers. They were also distributed fairly well as he attempted 3 from the left corner, 4 from the right corner and 5 from above the break.

All 12 (2/12) of Peyton Watson's 3PT attempts in preseason play.



10 catch and shoot attempts

2 pull-up jumpers

3 from the left corner

4 from the right corner

5 above the break.



I think he'll begin to knock these down. The defense was actively closing out. pic.twitter.com/9hF58LECEE — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) October 14, 2026

One common denominator among these attempts was the defensive pressure. Orlando and Boston both saw fit to close out hard on Watson. And why wouldn’t they? He scorched twine last year, drilling roughly 41.1% of his looks from beyond the arc in 2025-26. He’s no longer an unknown on the scouting report. That area of his game will be prepped for defensively moving forward.

But while he struggled with his perimeter stroke, he did manage to display his potential as an on-ball creator in going the midrange zone (2/4) at times, with each occurring in isolation. It will be a constant push and pull in reference to his touches and usage per game but if he is able to provide Cleveland with viable creation, it would go a long way in taking pressure off Donovan Mitchell and James Harden to create, especially come the postseason.

Watson enough managed to wow on the offensive glass, securing a couple put back finishes off missed looks from others, including a highlight worthy slam that showcased his willingness to fight for loose boards.

And while he didn’t do much damage in transition, the impact he could have was clear. There were numerous sequences throughout in which he was able to generate a stop, a blocked shot, or steal the ball which in turn, led directly to a transition or fast break opportunity for the wine and golders. It could only be a matter of time before that becomes a common occurrence.

On the opposite end of the floor, the highlight was the help defense, which is how he’s managed to reject so many shots dating back to last season. There is little doubt that the bouncy wing could be valuable at the point of attack but his ability to help could help further insulate Mitchell and Harden.

He registered 4 blocks in just 3 games, rotating at just the right time to deny would be buckets. Watson’s ability to close out on the perimeter also played a factor here as he was able to get his fingertips on at least 2 attempts from range by the opposition.

With Cleveland’s 3 game preseason slate officially in the books, the Cavaliers can now look towards the start of the regular season which kicks off with a tough matchup against LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers on October 22nd.