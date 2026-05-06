2 Reasons Why Cavs Fans Shouldn’t Be Scared Following Game 1 Loss to Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers dropped Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal against the Detroit Pistons, but hope certainly isn’t lost.

There were positives, but ahead of Game 2 on Thursday, the Cavs have to tweak a few things in order to steal the Pistons’ homecourt advantage and head back to northeast Ohio all-square.

But what are the positives from Game 1, and why shouldn’t Cleveland fans be too concerned ahead of Thursday’s rematch? Plus, what needs to be done to level the series.

Cleveland 80-74 Detroit

Ignoring the first quarter, the Cavs outscored the Pistons 80-74 and had tied the game at 93-93 with 5:28 to play, having trailed by as many as 18, before the Pistons went up a gear and secured a 111-101 win.

It was a vastly improved showing from Cleveland after a woeful first quarter, where they trailed 37-21. They chipped away at Detroit’s advantage through patient offense, steady defense, and not letting their heads drop. In the third quarter, Max Strus provided a scoring spark, with 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting, including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc, and a steal.

Strus ended with 19 points.

But as the old saying goes: It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. And the Cavs started poorly, committing six turnovers and at the game’s conclusion, the Pistons had scored 31 points off 20 Cleveland turnovers.

A lot of that does fall on James Harden, who, for the third time in eight postseason games, has had more turnovers than made field goals [7-6]. A lack of focus for one of the most experienced playoff-ready players in the NBA.

“You look within first,” Harden said, taking responsibility. “Look at my turnovers, and a lot of them are just on me and nothing they did.”

Turnovers must be limited in Game 2.

Cade Cunningham had to work hard

The Cavs can take motivation from how well they defended Cade Cunningham in Game 1.

When you first glance at the box score, Cunningham had 23 points, seven assists and went 9-for-11 from the foul line. However, when you watch how Cunningham earned those points, you understand why the Cavaliers can be uplifted. Key word: Earned.

Cunningham went just 6-for-19 from the field and was limited to only five three-point attempts. But he was ably supported.

And that was through Duncan Robinson, who chipped in with 19 points, but it’s his showing that will force Cleveland to adjust for Game 2.

Detroit is a completely different side to the Cavs’ first-round opponent, the Toronto Raptors. The Pistons will space the floor and will shoot the ball at a higher percentage than the Raptors, who were not a naturally good shooting team.

Robinson was given a lot of freedom, and as a result, went 5-for-8 from beyond the arc. An elite shooter like him, you don’t give those kinds of opportunities. The Cavs need to be sharper on the defensive end on Thursday if they are to take homecourt away from Detroit.