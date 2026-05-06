Duncan Robinson Sends Warning About Pistons’ Playoff Depth After Game 1 Win Over Cavs

The Detroit Pistons did not win Game 1 because of one player.

That was part of Duncan Robinson’s message after Detroit’s 111-101 playoff win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, a game where the veteran sharpshooter scored 19 points and knocked down five three-pointers while the Pistons continued showing just how difficult they can be when contributions come from everywhere.

Detroit had six players score in double figures, with Cade Cunningham leading the way with 23 points and seven assists while Jalen Duren added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Tobias Harris finished with 20 points, Dennis Jenkins added 12 off the bench and Robinson helped stretch the floor throughout the night.

After the game, Robinson pointed directly to the Pistons’ depth and energy as one of the biggest reasons Detroit was able to take control.

“That’s been our identity all year,” Robinson said. “Just getting energy and those sort of plays from basically one through 11, 12, however many we play.”

Robinson said Detroit’s bench helped change the game.

“Some guys came in and just gave us a huge lift,” Robinson said.

Robinson specifically praised second year forward Ron Holland II, who gave Detroit valuable minutes off the bench. “Ron was awesome, for a young player to come in and do that, I have the utmost respect for that because he just kept his head, was in the gym every day working and prepared himself for an opportunity like this...We see it behind the scenes every single day.

Duncan also made it clear that Jalen Duren’s impact went far beyond the box score. While Duren finished with a double-double, Robinson described him as one of the emotional and physical anchors of Detroit’s identity.

“He does so much for us,” Robinson said. “He’s really the anchor of our identity...It’s not just about scoring points, His impact goes a long, long way beyond that.”

Cade Cunningham’s overall control of the offense also stood out throughout the night. Even with Cleveland constantly throwing attention his direction, the Pistons star continued creating shots for teammates and keeping Detroit organized offensively.

Robinson called Cunningham’s balance between scoring aggression and playmaking “really unique.”

“The way he can oscillate in between being super aggressive as a scorer and then just being such a dynamic passer is really unique,” Robinson said.

For Robinson personally, the performance was another reminder of why Detroit brought in his playoff experience and shooting. Still, Robinson’s focus afterward stayed on the bigger picture.

The Pistons believe their depth, physicality and willingness to play for one another can travel in a playoff series. Game 1 looked like another example of exactly that.