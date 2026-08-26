The Key to Nae’Qwan Tomlin Earning a Role in the Cavs’ Rotation

As we march closer and closer towards the start of the 2026-27 season, there are a number of question marks in regard to the Cavs depth at certain positions. And while adding Peyton Watson addressed the need for wing depth in major way, there is still a hole at backup power forward.

With their current cap situation being what it is, external options may not be a choice. This could force them to rely upon the growth & development of the young talent on the roster. And make no mistake, there are a number of up-and-comers just waiting for their next opportunity to strike.

That being said, the 2026-27 season likely represents the final opportunity that Cavs Forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin could get with the Cleveland-based franchise.

The Path to Playing Time Is Clear

There's no debating Tomlin's physical tools.

At nearly 6-foot-10 with impressive athleticism and mobility, he offers the kind of size and vertical pop the Cavaliers have been searching for. He has the length to defend multiple positions, runs the floor well, and brings an energy that immediately stands out whenever he's on the court.

Theoretically, he fits a number of Cleveland current needs. Especially in terms of sheer athletic ability. It's part of what has kept him on roster up to this point in his NBA career.

The problem?

His jump shot. It's essentially a non-factor as of writing this.

Three-Point Shooting Is the Swing Skill

If there's one area that will determine whether Tomlin becomes a consistent NBA rotation player, it's his ability to space the floor. It was the case while at the collegiate level where he was career 32.8% shooter from distance after making the leap from JUCO to division 1 hoops. And it continues to be the case going into his third NBA campaign.

Through his first two professional seasons, Tomlin has connected on just 23.2% (29/125) of his three-point attempts. That's simply not good enough for a modern power forward, especially on team that already has a few non-spacers within it's current frontcourt.

No one is asking him to become Channing Frye (career 39.2% in 4 seasons with Cleveland) or Kevin Love (37.6% in 9 season with Cleveland) overnight in that regard.

He doesn't need to shoot 40%.

But if he can become even a respectable threat from beyond the arc, it changes everything for him as well as the Cavs lineup flexibility, especially within the frontcourt.

The Numbers Paint the Picture

As of right now, the biggest concern isn't just the overall percentage. It's the quality of the looks he's missing.

Last season, Tomlin converted just 23.4% (25-of-107) of his catch-and-shoot three-point attempts. What is perhaps even more concerning than that is the fact that the overwhelming majority of said attempts were what the NBA considers "wide open".

The bouncy forward could barely manage to take advantage of the space he was being afforded by defenders on a nightly basis. He completed roughly 24.7% (22-of-89) of his wide-open three-pointers. Right now, opposing teams simply don't have to respect him beyond the arc. That must change.

And until it does, defenders will continue helping off Tomlin, shrinking driving lanes for players like Donovan Mitchell and James Harden or other ball-handlers while making life more difficult for Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen around the basket. That's a problem the Cavaliers can't afford in playoff basketball let alone the regular season.

This must improve for Nae'Qwan Tomlin in year 3 pic.twitter.com/7tSJbBsyrJ — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) August 26, 2026

Opportunity Is Knocking

This offseason feels different for Tomlin.

For the first time, there's a realistic pathway to earning meaningful rotation minutes. Whether he actually earns those opportunities will likely come down to one simple question: Has his jump shot improved?

If the answer is yes, the Cavaliers will have addressed their need for athleticism in two specific position groups with the acquisition of Peyton Watson, and Tomlin's own development which would truly represent a success for this front office as well as the developmental staff.

If not, Cleveland may find itself searching for another front-court option before too long. The opportunity is there. Now it's up to Nae'Qwan Tomlin to make the most of it.