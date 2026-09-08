The Night Cavs Legend Matthew Dellavedova Outplayed Steph Curry

When you think about iconic NBA Finals performances, your mind probably wanders straight to the legends. LeBron James. Michael Jordan. Kobe Bryant. Shaquille O’Neal. More recently, maybe even guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, or Jalen Brunson. Those are the names that usually define big moments.

But every once in a while, the playoffs give us something different. Something stranger. Something almost impossible to explain unless you were there watching it live.

Sometimes, the unforgettable performance does not come from a superstar. Sometimes, it comes from the most unlikely source. Matthew Dellavedova was one such source. With today being Dellavedova's 36th birthday, let's take a walk down memory lane shall we?

For most NBA fans outside of Cleveland, Dellavedova might not be a household name. But for Cavaliers fans, “Delly” means something very specific. Grit. Hustle. Heart. Toughness. A willingness to throw his body into every possession like it might be the last one he ever plays.

Across his NBA career, Dellavedova was never known for big scoring numbers. With the Cavs, he averaged just 5.3 points and 3.5 assists per game. But his value was never really about the box score. It was about the dirty work. The defensive pressure. The loose balls. The awkward but timely threes. The way he made opponents uncomfortable.

And in the 2015 NBA Finals, with the Cavaliers’ season hanging by a thread, Dellavedova delivered one of the most improbable performances in franchise history.

After Kyrie Irving suffered a devastating knee injury in Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland had no choice but to turn to Dellavedova as a starter. Against most teams, that would have been a tough ask.

Against Steph Curry and a 67-win Warriors team, it felt almost impossible. But in Game 2, Dellavedova gave Cleveland exactly what it needed. He finished with 9 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 steals. More importantly, he helped hold Curry to 0-of-8 shooting when he was the primary defender.

Game 3 gets all the love but Delly's performance in Game 2 was impressive as well.



9 Points

5 Rebounds

1 Assist

3 Steals

42 Minutes#ALLinCLE pic.twitter.com/oQwgWhBpWk — Its Cavalier (@ItsCavalier_Pod) September 8, 2026

That alone would have been enough to make him a Cleveland legend. Then Game 3 happened. With the series tied 1-1, the undermanned Cavaliers returned home trying to somehow take control of the Finals. LeBron was carrying a massive burden. Kevin Love was already out. Kyrie was gone. The Warriors were loaded. And somehow, Dellavedova became one of the defining figures of the night.

He hit wild shots. He drilled threes. He threw lobs to LeBron. He dove on the floor. He fought over screens. He made Curry work for everything. He looked exhausted, battered, and completely unfazed by the moment.

At one point, the crowd at The Q was chanting his name.

“Delly! Delly! Delly!” It felt ridiculous. It felt perfect.

Dellavedova would finish that legendary Game 3 with 20 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a team-best plus-minus in 38 minutes. But even those numbers do not fully capture what that night was. He was guarding Curry, battling through screens, switching onto bigger players, and giving Cleveland every ounce of energy he had. And that is not an exaggeration. After the game, Dellavedova had to be taken to the hospital for severe dehydration. He literally played so hard in an NBA Finals game that he needed medical treatment afterward.

That is the kind of thing that sounds fake until you remember: no, that was just Delly. The Cavaliers won the game and took a 2-1 series lead over the Warriors. In a series they were not supposed to survive without Kyrie and Love, Dellavedova helped give Cleveland real belief.

Did the Cavs ultimately win that Finals? No. But that Game 3 performance still matters. It remains one of those moments that defines why fans connect with certain players forever. Dellavedova was not the most talented guy on the floor. He was not the biggest name. He was not supposed to outshine Steph Curry on the NBA’s biggest stage.

But for one night, he did. And for Cavaliers fans, that night will never be forgotten.