Why Matthew Dellavedova Would Make Perfect Addition to Cavaliers Coaching Staff

Since the year of 1990, September 8th has been a special day. It was the one Matthew Dellavedova was born on, and it is a day Cavs fans have been celebrating every year since he joined the team ahead of the 2013-14 campaign as an undrafted rookie.

Working his tail off to get into the team’s rotation during his first season, he eventually became a folk hero for his efforts for his short-handed squad amidst the 2015 NBA Finals.

And while his playing days in the NBA may be finished, having spent four of the past five campaigns playing in the NBL in Australia, his future as a coach could be getting started sooner than later.

Here’s why Dellavedova would be an ideal fit to become a Cavs assistant if/when he chooses to go down that route.

He Can Teach Tenacity

There are only so many players willing to go the extra mile on every single possession. Matthew Dellavedova played so hard during the 2015 NBA Finals that he wound up hospitalized after Game 3. He was so tired by the end of it, chasing Stephen Curry around for 39 minutes, that was the only way he could get what he needed. Severe dehydration had claimed him.

The team wound up winning, as the Australian guard delivered and at the time, had given Cleveland a 2-1 series lead despite being down two All-Stars.

Thinking about the team’s young guards in Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor, they’d absolutely benefit from Dellavedova’s presence. Working with the young guys and teaching them his ways, showing them how to get after it. The former Cavalier is cut from the same cloth as guys like Patrick Beverley, Tony Allen, and Alex Caruso.

Already so talented offensively, Proctor and Thomas could really glean a lot from Dellavedova. He did play with Jarrett Allen back in 2021, and would instantly develop a camaraderie with all the players.

Where Delly Goes, Winning Follows

Though he didn’t play much in the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cavs do not get the title without Matthew Dellavedova. As soon as he got to the Bucks, the team made it to the postseason. His one year with the Kings in 2022-23 marked the franchise’s only playoff appearance in the last 20 seasons.

And this past year, his first with the Sydney Kings in the NBL, they won a championship. Playing a key reserve role in the series, Dellavedova was tasked with chasing the immensely talented Bryce Cotton around.

It’s not a surprise that the teams he has been on have found success. Having the NBA impact he did as an undrafted player is not something that went unnoticed. Having to work twice as hard to get a guaranteed spot because nobody wanted to give him one on draft night, he proved it in Cleveland right away.

Advocate For The City

He still advocates for Cleveland after his two tenures there, as he was telling former SAC teammate Keon Ellis about his experiences after he was traded there. Similarly, when Luke Travers was thinking about coming over two years after being drafted, it was in fact Dellavedova telling him how much he’d love it there.

Dellavedova pulled the sword before a playoff game last season. He also reunited with some former teammates for a 10-year championship anniversary trip. It’s so clear that he still loved Cleveland. And whenever he leaves Australia to come stateside, that’s where he goes.

It’s all the above that indicates that if he chose to become a coach, Cleveland could/would be the team to bring him into it. And his fit would be perfect. Joining 2X former Cavalier Anderson Varejao, he’d be another memorable franchise cornerstone to re-join the organization in retirement.