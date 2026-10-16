LeBron James. The name most synonymous with the biggest success in the history of the Cleveland Cavaliers. First NBA Finals berth. First (and only) NBA championship. All the MVP’s. Game-winners. Heroic performances and putting up numbers never before seen by the franchise.

Of course, James famously left to join the Miami Heat in 2010, very publicly dissing the Cavs in the process. He did return four years later, for another four seasons, in which the team made the NBA Finals every time, winning in 2016.

He left to join the Lakers. And then this past summer, after eight seasons in LA, he had his pick of the litter. Instead of coming home to Cleveland, he opted to join the 76ers. And interestingly enough, the Cavs will actually open against LeBron. Though he's battled some preseason injuries, he expects to be on the floor to begin the 2026-27 campaign.

Let’s reminisce about James’ first game against his former club, both with Miami, and with Los Angeles.

Dec. 2, 2010: LeBron Makes First Homecoming As Visitor

The stakes surrounding LeBron James’ return to Cleveland were incredibly high. Dan Gilbert had published a letter over the summer stating the Cavs would win a title before the Heat. #23 jerseys were being burned all over the city. A lot was riding on this contest.

Surrounded by a crowd never before seen in Cleveland, James went right to work. The Cavs never really stood a chance. No matter how much they booed and jeered, they could not stop the King from just getting whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted it.

In 30 minutes of action, LeBron posted 36-5-8 on 15-25 shooting. He was a +26 in the game. Anthony Parker and Joey Graham stood no chance of slowing him down. And all this day proved was that Miami was far better off having the best player in the league on their team. And there was a void that could never be filled at the SF spot in Cleveland.

James would play 13 games against his former team while playing for the Heat. He would go 12-1, and average 28-7-7 on 53% shooting.

Nov 21, 2018: LeBron Returns To Cleveland With Lakers

After four seasons back in Cleveland from 2014-18, LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers. And on Nov. 21, 2018, he made his return as a visitor once more. The Cavs were just 2-13 coming into the game, while LA was 9-7.

The stakes were not quite the same this time. James had helped deliver a title in his second stint in The Land. There wasn’t quite so much disdain towards him this time around. The reception was very warm, with a number of ovations and cheers given to the 4X MVP.

In a game that proved surprisingly competitive, James once again stole the show. In 35 minutes of action, he posted 34 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists. Knocking down 11 of 20 shots from the floor, he had a +/- of +9.

Cedi Osman led the Cavs with 21 points, while Jordan Clarkson added 20 off the bench. It was a 109-105 victory for the visiting Lakers, as James improved to 2-0 in his return games to Cleveland.

Oct 22, 2026: The Return, Part 3… Philadelphia

It just so happened that LeBron James’ first appearance against the Cavs in his other two stops were on the road. This time, it will his first home game as a member of the Sixers, and the season-opener for Cleveland. He'll make his return to Cleveland on November 6th.

James is not going to be hearing anything but loud cheers from the Philly faithful. They have been notorious for their booing over the years, but with the 22X All-Star joining a team with Jaylen Brown on it, it should be boisterous inside Xfinity Mobile Arena.

As for what he’ll do statistically, the 41-year-old has been a bit more unpredictable of late. Expect James to be jazzed up, but he may be deferring more to the other three All-Stars in the starting unit. This is a group with championship aspirations, after all.

Oct. 22, 2026. It’s coming soon. The Cavs will have to be ready.