As they prepare for their season-opener with the Sixers, the Cavs are already a bit short-handed. The latest injury update is the absolute last thing they want to see. Though he is not quite the player he was a few years ago, Joel Embiid is still an absolute force to be reckoned with when healthy.

And unfortunately for Cleveland, already down two of their big men, another one is now questionable for their big season-opening tilt.

Here’s more on the latest status of Jarrett Allen, who is no longer a sure-thing to play on Thursday.

Late Add To The Injury Report

Some not so ideal news hit the timeline earlier this evening as Jarrett Allen is no longer a sure thing to play in the season opener. It would appear that the big man is dealing with right patellar tendinopathy. This is also known more simply as knee tendonitis, and this is nothing new for The Fro.

#Cavs center Jarrett Allen is listed as questionable for tomorrow night’s season opener in Philadelphia with right patellar tendinopathy.



Nae’Qwan Tomlin (back) and Khalifa Diop (knee) are out. — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) October 21, 2026

Allen missed 10 games last spring with the same injury. It limited his effectiveness at times in the postseason, and cost him plenty. There were some minute restrictions with this ailment a year ago, and this time, it could have him right back on the bench. Considering how much contact Joel Embiid is able to draw, it is important to have size and depth on your side in a game like this. Nae’Qwan Tomlin and Khalifa Diop have already been ruled out for Cleveland.

Behind Allen, the team has Evan Mobley and two-way signee Ernest Udeh Jr. Evan Mobley will of course slide into the starting center role, with Thomas Bryant being the primary backup. He was already a player to watch as being able to have a key role, but even more so now. He has the most experience at the position among anybody else who the team could use.

For what it’s worth, the Sixers did lose all four matchups with the Cavs last season, but the roster is very different from then. That was visibly apparent in their opener.

The Plan If Jarrett Allen Has To Sit

The small hope for the Cavs here is that Jarrett Allen is simply questionable, and not doubtful or out. He may well still suit up. However, given that it’s in doubt, the backup plan does have to come in quickly. And if The Fro does suit up, he could have a minutes restriction.

Assuming he doesn't though, Evan Mobley would slot in as C. Peyton Watson would log in as the PF. Jaylon Tyson plays the SF, while Donovan Mitchell holds it down at the SG spot. James Harden at PG. It’s a smaller group, but there’s still some length in the unit.

Tyson did have a 39-point effort against Philly in an ESPN game last year, including the winning assist to Evan Mobley. The USC product too should be ready to play the 5-spot if he is asked to. It’s not ideal to not have your core group together on day one, but such is life in the NBA.

Betting odds would certainly lean fully towards the Sixers as victors if Allen cannot play.

Stay tuned for more updates on the situation.