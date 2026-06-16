Cavaliers Could Look To Trade Dennis Schroder After One Season in Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly monitoring ways to move on from backup point guard Dennis Schroder.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Cavaliers are looking to shave off salary. The NBA insider suggested that the Cavaliers could be investigating moving Schroder via trade.

The Cavs acquired Schroder at the NBA trade deadline from the Sacramento Kings. Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman acquired Schroder and Keon Ellis from Sacramento in exchange for De’Andre Hunter.

Last offseason, the Kings inked Schroder to a three-year deal worth $45 million. He’s about to enter the second season of that contract where he’d be set to make a base salary of just under $15 million.

Schroder’s future is one of many offseason decisions facing Altman’s Cavaliers. The team will also be awaiting the status of point guard James Harden’s player option. The expectation is that Harden will decline that player option, signing a new two-year deal with the Cavaliers that will get the team underneath the dreaded second apron, lessening tax penalties on the organization for being over the luxury cap.

The Cavaliers also have five of their players eligible for extensions, headlined by superstar Donovan Mitchell. It’s possible that Mitchell decides not to sign an extension with the Cavaliers, making him an unrestricted free agent following next season. At that time, the Cavs would be able to give Mitchell a $70 million annual extension. Of course, the Cavs will try to sign him sooner than next summer.

Ellis, Dean Wade, Max Strus and Craig Porter Jr. are the other extension-eligible players. Wade, Ellis, Larry Nance Jr. and Thomas Bryant are all unrestricted free agents. The Cavs have a club option on Porter Jr.’s deal.

Why could the Cavs be looking to shave salary?

Dan Gilbert is always willing to spend. The Cavaliers had the most expensive roster in NBA history last season.

But after falling short of expectations to get to the NBA Finals, cutting cost on salaries makes sense to get the Cavaliers under the second apron. From there, they’d be able to aggregate salaries in trades to continue improving this roster.

Of course, reshuffling salaries could also help the Cavaliers position themselves for a big swing this offseason. In order to land a big fish in the NBA, you need to have the ability to maneuver the cap sheet quickly. The Cavs weren’t able to do that because of how difficult the second apron makes it to deal contracts.