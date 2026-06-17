The Real Reason Why Cavaliers Are Trying To Cut Salary This Offseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers sound desperate to get under the second apron.

Last season, the Cavaliers were the most expensive team in the NBA. They were the lone team in the second apron, which made it difficult on Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman to significantly improve the roster as Cleveland wasn’t permitted to aggregate salaries in trades.

This offseason, the Cavs are on a mission to get under that second apron. Cavs owner Dan Gilbert is willing to spend whatever it takes for a championship contender. But after the Cavaliers fell short of expectations, getting swept out of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks, it’s understandable why the team could look to pull back.

According to various reports, the Cavs are expecting James Harden to opt out of his player option and sign a new two-year contract to help Cleveland get under the apron. From there, the Cavs are reportedly looking for a trade partner for Dennis Schroder, who is set to make just under $15 million next season.

But, why are the Cavs suddenly concerned about their balance sheet?

It could be due to the fact that Gilbert and Altman understand that they can’t run this thing back.

The Knicks proved to be the class of the Eastern Conference – and NBA – during their dominant postseason run. New York completely exposed Cleveland’s porous defensive backcourt and lack of solution on the wing.

This offseason, the Cavs haven’t fully leaned into Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors like the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat have. But behind the scenes, could the Cavs be entertaining a big swing?

The same could be said for LeBron James rumors. Outside of reporting that both sides have mutual interest in a third chapter, it feels like the Golden State Warriors are making a public push for LeBron, too. But by saving some extra cash this offseason, the Cavaliers would be able to welcome James back for a farewell tour without the NBA legend having to take the veteran minimum.

“We took a step ahead this spring, but we are nowhere near where we need to be. I can’t thank the fans enough for the support this year,” Gilbert wrote on X after being swept by New York. “We will dig in all summer and do everything we possibly can to take the next step. We will grind until we get there.”

That doesn’t sound like an owner that is happy with the status quo. Even though Altman really loves the grouping of Harden with Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, saving money would give the Cavaliers flexibility to try a big swing this offseason.