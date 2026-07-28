3 Cavs Moves That Should Still Happen Following Mario Hezonja Free Agent Signing

It hasn’t been a banner offseason for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who missed out on LeBron James in free agency.

The Cavs also lost Dean Wade to the Philadelphia 76ers, and Keon Ellis left for the Brooklyn Nets while Larry Nance Jr. signed with the Indiana Pacers. The Cavs brought back big man Thomas Bryant and added EuroLeague star Mario Hezonja, who hasn’t played in the NBA since 2020.

The Eastern Conference has improved a ton this offseason, but Cavs President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman hasn’t been very active.

Let’s look at a few things the Cavs could do after Hezonja signs his free agent veteran minimum contract.

Bring back James Harden

The Cavs need scoring, and Harden should be back with the team at some point this week.

Harden is going to take a team friendly contract, allowing the Cavs to get under the second apron. This will give Altman a renewed flexibility to improve this roster, as the Cavs won’t face harsh punishments like not being able to aggregate salaries in trades.

Even though the initial hope was that Harden’s opt out would entice LeBron back to Cleveland, the Cavaliers will still use his contract as an asset to improve this roster.

Sign and trade for Jonathan Kuminga

According to reports, the Cavs are the frontrunner for Kuminga, who wants a reunion with head coach Kenny Atkinson.

The Cavs would likely need to send Max Strus and potentially Dennis Schroder to land Kuminga. But there’s no doubt the 23-year-old would be the best and easiest available option at a huge position of need for the Cavs.

Even though Kuminga isn’t a great shooter, the Eastern Conference’s contenders all added premium wings this offseason, and the Cavs simply don’t have many options.

Move out Jarrett Allen

This offseason, the Cavaliers could’ve traded Evan Mobley for Jaylen Brown or Giannis Antetokounmpo. But Altman decided to keep Mobley, who is younger and has more upside.

But Allen is in Mobley’s way. The pairing has always felt a bit odd. And if Mobley is worth missing out on LeBron, Brown and Antetokounmpo this offseason, then he needs to have a bigger role on this basketball team.

Allen would undoubtedly have suitors, but Altman isn’t believed to be interested in moving him.

If the Cavs could get another quality wing like Herb Jones or Trey Murphy III, entertaining an Allen trade could actually make sense.