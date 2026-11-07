Three Reasons Battle with Knicks Is Cavs Most Important Game Of Season So Far

Now that the Sixers' victory is in the rearview, the Cavs have to turn their attention to the team that ended their season in 2025-26. The Eastern Conference Finals series was very forgettable for a multitude of reasons. The Knicks just let them have it.

And with the first battle of the regular season between them, there is probably not a soul who has forgotten what happened. Cleveland got embarrassed on the national stage and wound up being swept and sent home rather quickly after surviving the Pistons.

Here are three reasons that this is the most important game of the season so far.

1) Prove They’re Different Now

Beating the Sixers by 24 points is a fantastic start to a vital weekend in Cleveland. They were going to be facing the two squads that came back from seemingly insurmountable deficits to pull off Houdini-style victories.

Well, one for two with another.

Kenny on what stood out tonight:



"Defense. Peyton Watson. Big difference. I thought the job he did on Maxey was excellent." pic.twitter.com/3x1lLxo7XG — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) November 7, 2026

Is this the same old Cavs team? Some seemed to think so after they went 0-2 against the Thunder. To be fair, Peyton Watson was on the shelf along with Jaylon Tyson. The injury argument can be made from the OKC side, who were down five guys.

But they have averaged 60+ wins in back-to-back years. They have the two-time reigning MVP. It just appeared they persevered more.

When Watson plays, Cleveland has gone 5-2. His defensive impact could be the ultimate difference against New York. The Cavs have to come out aggressive, and it’s vital to prove they have moved on.

2) Dismiss All The Rumors

Kenny Atkinson hot-seat rumors have blazed. All the internal discussions that have come out from reporters have indicated that his job is very safe. The Cavs did make a coaching change six games into the 2018-19 season, but those were circumstances very dissimilar to the ones right now.

“We should be hitting a red button here when it comes to the relationship between the players and the coach.”



➡️ @KenCarman & @SportsBoyTony on whether the #Cavs' performance against Oklahoma City signals growing tension between the players and head coach Kenny Atkinson. pic.twitter.com/PFGSmNZtsf — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 5, 2026

Wins like the Philly one last night can do a lot to boost confidence and also take rumors like that off the table. Any of the “blow it up” conversations also get to be shelved in situations like that. This is vital because it’s another night that Cleveland can put themselves into all the media chats with a strong performance.

Donovan Mitchell looked exceptional on Friday night, and if he can turn in another big performance, he will be able to remind people on National TV twice that he’s been here and is still built for it. James Harden had led the team in minutes and also had the worst efficiency rating on the squad. He can dismiss the narrative and prove he’s still got it.

Plenty of positives for the Cavs right now. They just have to show the world.

3) Potential Playoff Preview

There is a good chance that the Cavs could have to battle the Knicks in the playoffs this season. Anybody can match up with anybody, pending seeding, but considering they have met twice in the past four years, it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

Any teams that are projected postseason squads could be considered possible opponents. After sweeping New York in the 2024-25 regular season, Cleveland dropped two of three last year. The Game 1 nightmare was preceded by blowing a massive lead in a Christmas Day game as Tyler Kolek and Jordan Clarkson went nuclear.

Showing how you stack up with the big dogs of the NBA is how a team can earn its stripes. This is a chance to do so against the Knicks. Losing or blowing an edge will have every last pundit talking.

Jarrett Allen’s status looms large in this one, as they would be best off being able to start him on Karl-Anthony Towns. Evan Mobley kept Joel Embiid fully in check last time out, but this is a bit of a different tale.

Let’s see how ready the Cavs are.

The biggest game of the season is here. 8:00 PM tip-off from Rocket Arena.