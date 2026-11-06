Updated Cavs Injury Report Ahead Of Pivotal Sixers Clash

The Cleveland Cavaliers injury report has been a bit more full than folks would like to see. Already down three players coming into their Wednesday night clash with the Thunder, two more players left the game.

Jarrett Allen (knee) and Tyrese Proctor (ankle) left at different times in the contest and did not return. The Cavs limped to the finish line, as they were handed their third loss in the past four ballgames.

Coming into their Friday night showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers, there does seem to be some good news. Let’s talk about the latest injury report, which dropped at 5:00 PM this evening.

Cavs Injury Updates Headed Into Sixers Battle

There is some great news for Cleveland. The latest injury report has only one single player listed with the out designation. This means that everybody else has a chance to actually return to the floor for the squad.

Jaylon Tyson (ankle) will miss his fourth game in a row. Nae’Qwan Tomlin is still not ready to return yet with his back issues, but let’s talk about the three questionable players.

The #Cavs list Jarrett Allen (right knee contusion), Tyrese Proctor (left ankle sprain) and Peyton Watson (hamstring) as QUESTIONABLE for Friday's game against the Sixers. Jaylon Tyson (ankle) is still out. #LetEmKnow📷 — Ethan Sands (@EjElite1) November 5, 2026

Peyton Watson (hamstring) has missed the last two games against the Thunder, but could be making his return to the lineup to guard the wing-heavy Sixers. Tyrese Proctor (left ankle sprain) left with three minutes left against the Thunder, but might be able to come back. In Tyson’s absence, his presence remains extremely important.

And most important of all comes Jarrett Allen. He suffered a right knee contusion in the opening quarter after a collision with OKC’s Jared McCain. He exited after only seven minutes played and did not return to the floor. His absence was felt out there, and they really did not have another player able to provide the skills that he does.

The fact that Allen is questionable for the tilt is massive. They need a big body to stick Joel Embiid out of the gates, and The Fro is somebody who has proven capable of that in years past. None of the greatest games from the Philly center have come against these Cavs.

Peyton Watson’s Potential Return Could Provide Defensive Lift

A lot has been made of Peyton Watson’s offensive struggles this year, as he’s making 37% of his shots and only 14% of his threes. It’s a far cry from the guy who shot 40% from beyond the arc with the Denver Nuggets a season ago.

But what isn’t being talked about enough is the 1.8 blocked shots. He has been all over the place defensively and has also gotten into the passing lanes to the tune of 1.2 steals per contest. That’s 3.0 combined stocks every night he’s in the lineup. That is irreplaceable at the small forward position.

Watson is integral to the Cavs' success, and the fact that they had to clear multiple salaries to bring him in says it all. If they do get him back, he’ll be able to guard any of Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, or LeBron James. And he’ll be able to help them push in transition while adding height that is missing in his absence.

Hopefully the questionable designation becomes an “available” before tip.