Updated Cavaliers Starting Lineup vs. 76ers: Is Jarrett Allen Making the Lineup?

As we get closer to tipping off the first Cavs game of the season, there was a chance that Jarrett Allen may be missing from the opening game lineup, but he cleared the air at shoot around earlier today.

Starting Lineup

PG: James Harden

SG: Donovan Mitchell

SF: Peyton Watson

PF: Evan Mobley

C: Jarrett Allen

There was the final decision on Jarrett Allen’s injury that the team has made. In a shoot around this morning, Allen told Danny Cunningham that he intends to play tonight. This is great news for Kenny Atkinson, who considers Allen an important part of the team’s gameplan.

Bench Rotation

Off the bench, it seems like every spot but the guards have been pretty much secured.

PG: Craig Porter Jr.

SG: Sam Merrill

SF: Jaylon Tyson

PF: Mario Hezonja

C: Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen

With Allen saying he is playing, it would leave Jaylon Tyson back on the bench unit alongside Merrill and Hezonja who also guaranteed spots in the rotation. Kenny Atkinson said this season he is looking for a 10-man rotation this season instead of his usual 11, but in this early part of the season, I would still expect 11 with Tyrese Proctor or Thomas Bryant getting some minutes.

The chances of Ernest Udeh Jr. getting minutes has jumped recently as he could easily bump Bryant in the rotation with his rebounding being a point of emphasis on this team that struggles with getting boards.

There is no Nae'Qwan Tomlin tonight however as he was diagnosed with a lower back stress reaction that is keeping him out for 3-4 weeks.

Team Chemistry

Over the summer, the Cavaliers did one thing that some of the other Eastern Conference teams may not have had the same time to do, and that is build team chemistry. The team was regularly attending Cleveland Guardians playoff games and were always around each other.

James Harden came in while last season was still going, now with a full offseason, he gets to work with Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen all work together and find his spot amongst them.

If I had to make a guess at how they work together, James Harden and Evan Mobley might work better than I would’ve thought last season. He has challenged Mobley this season and looks like the pick and roll between them is going to be a focal point of offense.

With that pick and roll, it is likely leaving Donovan Mitchell as more of an off-ball player to kick out to more and less of him running the offense when Harden is on the court. It really matters if Harden is struggling to make plays like he did in the playoffs.