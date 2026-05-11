Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons Game 4 Tonight: Time, Channel, Breakdown

“What chatter?" was the quote of the night from James Harden after Game 3 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons.

It was a rollercoaster of a game for Cavs fans watching. With a lead by as much as 17, the Cavs allowed the Pistons to come back in the third quarter.

Harden has been getting a lot of heat in this postseason after multiple poor performances with a lot of turnovers. Game 3 was not one of those games.

With a tie game at 104 with three minutes left, Harden was that guy. He made the last three field goals for the Cavs including a devastating dagger three pointer that sealed the game.

Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson put his trust into Harden and he delivered. All of his past performances in that moment did not matter.

Donovan Mitchell finished the game with 35 points and 10 rebounds, but he trusted Harden to end the game.

“We’ve been seeing that for 17 years," Mitchell said after the game.

Now, the Cavs took a game from the Pistons, but they are still down in the series. It is 2-1 and the Cavs have one more game in Cleveland to tie this series up.

With their performance at home, it is really starting to feel like the crowd is the biggest takeaway as to why the team has not lost in Cleveland. They were so loud at the end of that game it made a difference.

If Cleveland can tie this series tonight, they can regroup and work to win a game on the road and take advantage.

Jarrett Allen put in another great performance, and Evan Mobley got things going together before foul trouble. They can both change this series again.

Where to watch the Pistons at Cavs game?

Channel: Peacock/NBC

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Pistons: Kevin Huerter is questionable. Caris LeVert is questionable.

Cavs: No Reported Injuries

Potential Starting Lineups

Cavs

James Harden

Donovan Mitchell

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Pistons

Cade Cunningham

Ausar Thompson

Duncan Robinson

Tobias Harris

Jalen Duren

Pistons at Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs -3.5

O/U: 213.5

Best Bet: Donovan Mitchell over 30 PTS. +158.

Cavaliers 114, Pistons 107: Another big Donovan Mitchel performance can change a lot of the game. He is the reason Harden had his opportunities at the end of the game.

All NBA Odds on FanDuel

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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