Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Game 2 Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

Going into halftime, the Cavs were up 61–54 in Game 1. After the break, a massive third quarter Cavalanche flipped the game heavily in Cleveland’s favor. Donovan Mitchell scored 11 in the third, helping push the lead to as many as 24 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cavs would go on to win 126-113, led by Mitchell, who recorded his ninth consecutive 30-point performance in Game 1s which is an NBA record. Along with Mitchell, Max Strus came off the bench and made a huge impact. He finished with 24 points on just eight shots.

Cleveland looked sharp in Game 1. It was one of the few times this season that the full rotation was healthy, and they played like it.

Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson’s game plan for Toronto was nearly perfect. The Raptors came in as the NBA’s best transition offense, averaging nearly 19 points per game. Cleveland held them to their lowest of the season as just three points.

One of the biggest non-scoring performances of the night came from Dean Wade. He played a key role defensively on Brandon Ingram, limiting him to just nine shot attempts and 17 points.

The Cavs did a lot of things right, but there were still a few hiccups throughout the night they can clean up as the series continues.

Heading into Game 2, the adjustments should be minor. Early in Game 1, the Raptors found success from three-point range, especially Scottie Barnes, who entered averaging under one three per game but knocked down three early.

Where to watch the Raptors at Cavs game?

Channel: Peacock

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Cavs: Thomas Bryant (calf) is out.

Raptors: Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) is questionable.

Potential Starting Lineups

Cavs

James Harden

Donovan Mitchell

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Raptors

Immanuel Quickley

RJ Barrett

Brandon Ingram

Scottie Barnes

Jakob Poeltl

Raptors at Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs -8.5

O/U: 222.5

Best Bet: James Harden Double-Double. +250.

Cavaliers 122, Raptors 110: The gameplan feels simple, like the Cavs wouldn't have to change much. That can not be the idea of the team. Raptors coach Darko Rojakovic is a smart coach who will look to make a change in this game.

That change could take time to adjust and might leave the Raptors vulnerable for this game. If that is the case, then the Cleveland coaching staff can attack what they are working on and make them change again.

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