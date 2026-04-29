Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors Game 5 Tonight: Time, Channel, Breakdown

In Game 4, the Cavaliers and Raptors looked set on delivering what could have been the lowest scoring NBA Playoff game in quite some time.

In the first quarter, it ended 17-14 with the Raptors going 0-11 from three point range. From that point, it was clear what kind of game fans were going to watch. Both teams struggled to get any major advantage the entire night. It was a game of rebounding and hoping you'd hit that second chance shot. Neither team was able to get something going on offense.

It was a game of runs once again for the Cavs, which is a habit they have not been able to lose all season. They get a decent sized lead, just for the opposing team to make a run. Toronto did that twice in this game where the Cavs had a 10 point lead or more.

In the end, it looked as if the Raptors just wanted it more, which forward Scottie Barnes said after the 93-89 victory.

Multiple Cavaliers are to blame in this loss. James Harden and Donovan Mitchell both played maybe their worst games together on the Cavs in Games 3 and 4.

A big fix that could change this series is putting more trust in the bigs. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley could be doing so much more for the team. Mobley has gotten chances but floundered, but he could just need a bit more ball dominance to fix that.

Both of these guys have also struggled all series in stopping Collin Murray-Boyles. When Allen and Mobley, are out of the game, Murray-Boyles dominates. When they are on the court, he is much more physical than them both.

Where to watch the Raptors at Cavs game?

Channel: ESPN

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Cavs: No Reported Injuries

Raptors: Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) is out for the series.

Potential Starting Lineups

Raptors

Ja’Kobe Walter

RJ Barrett

Brandon Ingram

Scottie Barnes

Jakob Poeltl

Cavs

James Harden

Donovan Mitchell

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Raptors at Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs -8.5

O/U: 217.5

Best Bet: Mitchell over 30 points. +140.

Cavaliers 110, Raptors 103: Donovan Mitchell averages 39 points during Game Sixes in his career. He really needs a big bounce back game after his two disappointing performances in Toronto.

Toronto has been able to shut down the pick and roll the Cavs have played all season. They either need to change the way they approach the Raptors or they will not win the series.

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