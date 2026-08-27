Why Cavs Believe They Got a First-Round Talent in Meleek Thomas in the Second Round

With the end of the first round of the NBA Draft approaching, the Cavs front office was at the team’s headquarters in Independence. They all seemed to be in lockstep, expecting to select Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas with the 29th pick.

But when the Sacramento Kings approached the Cavs about trading the No. 29 pick in exchange for the 34th pick and a 2032 second-rounder, it was an opportunity Cleveland couldn’t pass up. Not only were there salary cap ramifications from moving to the second round, but the trade gave the Cavs more draft capital, even if it was just one additional second-round pick.

That said, with moving back five picks, Thomas seemed to be off the table...until he wasn't.

“What happened to Meleek?” a Cavs staffer said to Cleveland’s president of basketball operations, Koby Altman.

“We might get him at 34, now that we have a day to work on it,” Altman quickly responded.

Indeed, they did, as the Cavs selected Thomas with the 34th pick.

“We were excited that he was available in the second round,” Altman said. “Usually, a guy of that caliber of scorer, that level of shot-maker, his profile, you get a lot earlier. So, the fact that we were able to move back and still select a player of his caliber and his shot-making – one of the best shot-makers in all of college basketball. Pretty excited about that.

“Just his competitiveness. He came in to work out for us, and that’s always meaningful to us. His tenacity; he was awesome when he came in. … We’re really excited about Meleek and his shot-making ability and his confidence level at 19 years old.”

Thomas' Time at Arkansas

In his lone season at Arkansas, Thomas averaged 15.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in 30.5 minutes while shooting 43.5% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc.

A 2024-25 McDonald’s All-American, the 6-5, 189-pound guard led the Razorbacks in free-throw percentage (84%), 3-point percentage (41.6%), steals (51), and ranked 10th in the SEC in field goals made (203) and steals per game (1.5).

Showcased Potential in First NBA Summer League

Thomas took the NBA Summer League by storm, to say the least.

He led all players in scoring while averaging 27.3 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game. Thomas shot 50% from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range in Las Vegas.

Thomas' Fit on the Cavs

NBA teams focus on the best player available rather than fit in the second round of the draft.

"When you're picking at No. 34, you don't have the luxury to say 'let's pick for fit,'" Altman said.

While the depth chart at guard is quite full, with James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Sam Merrill, Craig Porter Jr., and Tyrese Proctor in the frontcourt, Thomas’ potential could lead to him getting playing time early on, even if it means developing under those players before doing so.

Either way, he’s ready to contribute wherever he can because he knows he just has to fit in with his teammates.

“At this level, I see myself fitting in wherever I gotta be,” Thomas said. “If it’s going to be point guard, I’m going to be a very special point guard in the NBA. If it’s a two-guard, I’m going to be a very special two-guard. I just gotta fit in around the pieces that are already here. Got special teammates – talent-wise and off the court.”