Meleek Thomas Continues To Impress at Summer League for the Cavs

It's easy to overreact to NBA Summer League performances, but through the Cavs first three games in Las Vegas, it looks like Meleek Thomas is a player that belongs.

On Monday night, the Cavaliers picked up their first win of NBA Summer League in a 90-73 win vs the Miami Heat, and Thomas led the way with 35 points on 14-23 from the field, 5-9 from the perimeter, and hitting his one free throw. He also made a few impressive reads on the floor to get a few nice assists. This is also Thomas's second straight 30-point game.

Through three games, Thomas has scored 85 points, averaging 28.3 PPG with a slash line of 50/46/100. That will play.

The Cavs got a steal

The Cavaliers are well known for their player development, between the likes of Sam Merrill, Jaylon Tyson, and Nae'quan Tomlin. Thomas looks to be a player who will keep that trend alive as Koby Altman and staff continue to find diamonds in the rough.

A lot of people felt like Thomas was a first-round talent, and so far, the 34th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft has looked like he belongs.

The biggest difference for Thomas now, compared to last season at Arkansas, Thomas is the point guard for the Cavs Summer League team. Obviously, playing with Darius Acuff for John Calipari can force you to play more off the ball, but he has shown that the skill set is there. His feel for the game is very impressive, and his motor has shown with an ability to get rebounds and solid defense.

Can he carve a role with the Cavs in his rookie year?

The Cavs have a deep roster, which could potentially get deeper if the rumors are true. It's difficult for a rookie to find extended minutes on the floor with the Cavs, but I will say the backup point guard minutes seem to be up for grabs behind James Harden.

Tyrese Proctor looks to be the favorite for those minutes. He has been playing with the Australian national team this summer, but Thomas might be able to use his play to put some pressure on Proctor. Now, he could also be waiting his turn while playing some time with the Charge in the G League, but you can tell he believes he will find a way to get on the floor.

The Cavs have at least two more games in Vegas this week, with their next game being on Wednesday vs the New Orleans Pelicans, he will have a few more opportunities to prove himself. Thomas is known as a hard worker, which will impress Kenny Atkinson and staff, so if he can keep doing what he's doing, he might just have a shot to help the Cavaliers this season.