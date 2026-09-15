Why Jaylon Tyson Is Poised To Breakout in 2026 For The Cavaliers

Though the 2025-26 season often felt like a roller coaster for Cleveland, one thing that felt like a constant was the opportunity for multiple players to make their presences known. Be it because of injury or simply lack of proven depth in particular areas, multiple members of this roster were afforded the opportunity to showcase their talents.

This led to the Cavaliers fostering their fair share of breakout campaigns during the 2025-26 season. One such player to make a name for himself was that of Jaylon Tyson. The Cal product immediately took advantage of the massive number of minutes being ceded from the absences Darius Garland and Max Strus.

He posted averages of 13.2 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, and 2.2 Assists, while completing 49.3% of his shots, including a scorching 44.6% from 3PT distance. He was especially effective as a catch-and-shoot specialist, drilling 44.5% (4.3 ATT per game) of these looks.

He more than tripled his per game point production, became a mainstay within the rotation for most of the season, and began to establish himself as a reliable contributor on a nightly basis. So, it might seem odd to suggest that he could be in line for another breakout.

But the reality is, breakouts can take form in several ways and for Tyson, that ascension has more to do with what he didn’t do last season than what we know he’s already capable of when given real minutes.

On-ball creation

As mentioned before, Tyson was a sniper from distance. The bulk of that production, however, came while he was manning an off-ball role. He was among the best in the NBA in terms of off-ball shot making.

In fact, he was 1 of 23 players to knock down at least 100 total catch-and-shoot trays prior to the all-star break. Even more impressive than that feat was that Tyson led that select group of contributors in catch-and-shoot 3PT percentage at an absurd 47.4%. Let that sink in, he was completing almost half of his attempts of this variety.

That said, the Cal product could stand to improve as an on-ball creator, and the good news is that he might be afforded the opportunity to address that area of his game. It’s no secret that he has experience working on the ball. During his lone season at Cal, the wing posted a massive usage rate of 30.1%.

At the NBA level, Tyson hasn’t operated with the same level of freedom. He finished his rookie year with a usage rate of 15.5% (42nd percentile) and his sophomore season at 17.6% (64th percentile). He rarely dominated the rock, placing within the 48th percentile in Ball Dominance percentage.

The Cavaliers desperately need shot creation off of their bench. As of right now, there aren't really any proven creators to turn to. Tyson scored just 0.92 Points Per Possession (57th percentile) in isolation in 2025-26. That's not terrible but considering the volume (6/10), it's safe to say that he shouldn't be relied upon just yet in this category.

But Tyson's latent potential here combined with the overall need, means that he is likely to be given more on-ball reps in 2026-27. If he can come through as a self-starter, the Cavaliers will have solved yet another issue with good old internal development.

Secondary Playmaking

With Dennis Schröder and Max Strus no longer on the roster, there is not only a need for creation but playmaking as well. As mentioned in a previous piece, Tyson has a feel for operating out of the pick-and-roll, no doubt fueled by his days running the offense at Cal.

The chemistry he developed in the two-man game with Jarrett Allen stood out in this regard, as the two connected quite often. In fact, he was more impactful facilitating out of the screen-and-roll game than he was creating for himself out of it, scoring just 0.53 Points Per Possession (11/39 | 28.2%) as a Pick-And-Roll Ballhandler.

If he can pick up where he left off in this area, Cleveland's lack of playmaking off the bench could be solved. Luckily, the Cavs currently present him with the perfect storm of opportunity and need. It's up to Tyson to seize the moment.