4 Best Trade Destinations for Cavaliers' Darius Garland
The Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves at a bit of a crossroads this offseason. Another second-round exit, this time at the hands of the Indiana Pacers in five games, is going to force top decision maker Koby Altman to take a good, long look in the mirror when it comes to the makeup of his team's roster.
For what it's worth, Altman preached patience at his end-of-season press conference. He could certainly stick to his guns on that, or he could consider breaking up the "core four" of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen in some capacity.
If he opts for the latter, Garland and Allen are the most likely trade chips of the group. Recent reports even suggest Cleveland may be listening to offers on the two players even if they don't end up moving either.
Right now, it feels more likely that Allen would be moved over Garland, who is just 25 and still has room to develop. If that changes, though, there are only so many teams that would be a fit for Garland's services and can make the money work with Cleveland.
Here are the four best options:
1) New Orleans Pelicans
The Cavs have been connected to the Pelicans already as a potential trade partner for both Garland and Allen. Specific to Garland, New Orleans could really use a reliable point guard of the future to pair with Zion Williamson.
Garland would give the Pelicans a proven All-Star to start at point guard, while potentially helping the Cavaliers change the complexion of their roster as well. Names like Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones could bring back some length and shooting, the wine and gold desperately need.
There are several trade concoctions of trades that could see both these teams leaving with some of their biggest needs addressed.
2) Orlando Magic
One of the most notable trade ideas that has surfaced in recent weeks features Garland going to the Magic in exchange for Jalen Suggs. This move makes a ton of sense for Orlando, which desperately needs more offensive firepower.
Garland can most certainly provide that, while also being a table setter for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Suggs would also help Cleveland in certain areas as a more versatile wing who offers more defensively. That said, his shooting hasn't been nearly as consistent as Garland at this point in his career.
It's an intriguing scenario at least, should the two teams talk this summer.
3) Minnesota Timberwolves
Another commonly floated trade projection has seen the Cavaliers send Garland to Minnesota with the T-Wolves sending back a package headlined by Jaden McDaniels. Similar to the Suggs trade, such a move would help both sides address their needs.
Cleveland would likely need more in return, though. Perhaps Donte DiVincenzo? Maybe the No. 17 pick would have to be included? Maybe a third team would have to get involved to bring back some of the scoring Cleveland would need to be "made whole."
Money could also be complicated with the Cavs being a potential second-round team and the Wolves over the luxury tax. Still, there are enough reasons to believe a trade between these two teams makes sense.
4) Boston Celtics
A deal with Boston would be the most complicated of them all, considering both are scheduled to be second-apron offenders as things stand right now. That said, the Celtics are at a bit of a crossroads themselves after also losing in the second round of the playoffs.
For starters, Jayson Tatum is now likely to miss the majority of next season after rupturing his Achilles. New ownership will have to decide how intact he wants to keep this group, while they wait for Tatum to return to his elite status as one of the league's best players.
Those finances make a deal for Garland tough to swing, but if they can potentially swap an older point guard in Jrue Holiday for a younger model in Garland it could make some sense. The Cavs may have interest in Holiday or Derrick White if he actually becomes available, but that's a big if right now.
Logistically, a deal with Boston will be harder to pull off than with the other teams listed here. Still, Altman owes it to the team to inquire if he does end up being willing to deal his star point guard.